Passenger injured on Perthshire bus as Hogmanay service cancelled

Police are investigating the incident in Crieff.

By Andrew Robson
Stagecoach cancelled the service following the incident in Crieff
Stagecoach cancelled the service following the incident. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A passenger was injured on a bus in Perthshire, with the Hogmanay service cancelled.

Police were called to the incident on Crieff High Street around 3.30pm on Tuesday and a man was taken to hospital.

Stagecoach East Scotland cancelled the Service 15 bus between Crieff and Comrie as a result.

The bus operator said the service was axed after a “customer assault”, with the return journey also cancelled.

Officers are carrying out inquiries but could not confirm if it is being treated as assault.

Man injured on Crieff Hogmanay bus service

A post by Stagecoach on X read: “Due to a customer assault on the operating vehicle and awaiting police attendance; Service 15 at 3.05pm Crieff to Comrie will not operate.

“The return journey from Comrie to Crieff will also not operate as a result.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a man being injured while on a bus on High Street, Crieff.

“The man attended hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”

Conversation