Passenger injured on Perthshire bus as Hogmanay service cancelled

A passenger was injured on a bus in Perthshire, with the Hogmanay service cancelled.

Police were called to the incident on Crieff High Street around 3.30pm on Tuesday and a man was taken to hospital.

Stagecoach East Scotland cancelled the Service 15 bus between Crieff and Comrie as a result.

The bus operator said the service was axed after a “customer assault”, with the return journey also cancelled.

Officers are carrying out inquiries but could not confirm if it is being treated as assault.

A post by Stagecoach on X read: “Due to a customer assault on the operating vehicle and awaiting police attendance; Service 15 at 3.05pm Crieff to Comrie will not operate.

“The return journey from Comrie to Crieff will also not operate as a result.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a man being injured while on a bus on High Street, Crieff.

“The man attended hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”