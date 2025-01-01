Lifeboat search for missing man, 37, last seen at Kirkcaldy beach

A lifeboat crew are searching for a missing person in Kirkcaldy.

Police have launched an appeal to trace Steven Buddie, 37, who has been reported missing from Kirkcaldy on New Year’s Day.

Steven, from Glasgow, was last seen just after midnight on January 1 at the beach at Pathhead Sands.

He is described as around 5ft 5ins, of slim build with short, dark hair.

Steven was last seen wearing a black top and jumper, blue jeans, and black Armani trainers with a gold stripe.

The police appeal comes as the Kinghorn lifeboat was launched at 2.23pm on Wednesday to assist police with a missing person search.

HM Coastguard crews from Leven and St Andrews are also in attendance.

Inspector Callum Winton said: “Concerns are growing for Steven’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking people in Kirkcaldy to keep a look out for Steven as he does not know the area.

“Please get in touch if you see him.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0968 of Wednesday January 1 2025.