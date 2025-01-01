Pictures as Kirkcaldy loony dookers plunge into the Forth to welcome 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Pictures as Kirkcaldy loony dookers plunge into the Forth to welcome 2025

Dozens of people welcomed the new year with a bracing dip.

Dannie Naylor from Kinglassie embraces the cold! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dannie Naylor from Kinglassie embraces the cold! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Hundreds of Fifers welcomed 2025 with a bracing new year dip.

Among them were scores of hardy Kirkcaldy folk who took part at the town’s beach.

The skirl of bagpipes accompanied the loony dookers in fancy dress into the water at noon.

Organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, many of the brave souls were raising cash for the NHS Charitable Foundation and Joscelyne’s Journey.

The Kirkcaldy loony dook was one of three similar Fife events on new year’s day.

Others took place in Kinghorn and Limekilns.

And the 20th East Neuk Dook ended 2024 with a splash on Hogmanay.

Our photographer Steve Brown was in Kirkcaldy to capture some of the fun.

Claire and Stefan Dunn from Falkirk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Leanne Gardiner, Matthew Gardiner and Bill Berry from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Claire & Derek Waddell from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Participants psych themselves up for the plunge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Snow White waits on the shore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lots of fantastic costumes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Davie Littlejohn aka Dangerous Dave from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Claire & Stefan Dunn skip along the beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A participant ready for challenge! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Time for a quick photo before the dook. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
And they’re off!  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Participants take the plunge! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A refreshing dip! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cheryl Neilson, Laura Patterson and Zeeta Ramshaw from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles despite the cold! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A banana bobs in the waves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dippers splash through the waves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Friends together.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scooby Doo joins the plunge.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Never turn your back on a wave! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heading back into shore.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pretty in pink! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Too chilly! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rushing to get out! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Last one out, Dannie Naylor from Kinglassie and her beautiful Christmas tree headpiece doesn’t seem to mind the cold water. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Fife

Steven Buddie reported missing in Kirkcaldy
Lifeboat search for missing man, 37, last seen at Kirkcaldy beach
A915 Standing Stane Road
Woman, 26, dies after Hogmanay crash on Fife road
Ballingry Road, Ballingry
'Unexplained' death of man, 53, as police called to Ballingry home
Forecasters are warning of icy patches on roads and pavements.
Fresh New Year's Day ice warning issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Braving the cold. Image: David Wardle
Best pictures as dozens brave Hogmanay East Neuk Dook
Balgay Church in Dundee is one of the sites on the market. Image: Church of Scotland
Full list of former church buildings being sold across Tayside and Fife
5
Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025
Jiordia Wragg
Dunfermline cafe owner left 'shocked and vulnerable' after racist abuse from teenager
Tia Walker is missing from Freuchie. Image: Police Scotland
Police appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from Fife
A915 Standing Stane Road
Crash shuts Standing Stane Road near Leven

Conversation