Pictures as Kirkcaldy loony dookers plunge into the Forth to welcome 2025

Hundreds of Fifers welcomed 2025 with a bracing new year dip.

Among them were scores of hardy Kirkcaldy folk who took part at the town’s beach.

The skirl of bagpipes accompanied the loony dookers in fancy dress into the water at noon.

Organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, many of the brave souls were raising cash for the NHS Charitable Foundation and Joscelyne’s Journey.

The Kirkcaldy loony dook was one of three similar Fife events on new year’s day.

Others took place in Kinghorn and Limekilns.

And the 20th East Neuk Dook ended 2024 with a splash on Hogmanay.

Our photographer Steve Brown was in Kirkcaldy to capture some of the fun.