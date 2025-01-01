Fife Pictures as Kirkcaldy loony dookers plunge into the Forth to welcome 2025 Dozens of people welcomed the new year with a bracing dip. Dannie Naylor from Kinglassie embraces the cold! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender January 1 2025, 4:14pm January 1 2025, 4:14pm Share Pictures as Kirkcaldy loony dookers plunge into the Forth to welcome 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5154292/kirkcaldy-loony-dook-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of Fifers welcomed 2025 with a bracing new year dip. Among them were scores of hardy Kirkcaldy folk who took part at the town’s beach. The skirl of bagpipes accompanied the loony dookers in fancy dress into the water at noon. Organised by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, many of the brave souls were raising cash for the NHS Charitable Foundation and Joscelyne’s Journey. The Kirkcaldy loony dook was one of three similar Fife events on new year’s day. Others took place in Kinghorn and Limekilns. And the 20th East Neuk Dook ended 2024 with a splash on Hogmanay. Our photographer Steve Brown was in Kirkcaldy to capture some of the fun. Claire and Stefan Dunn from Falkirk. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Leanne Gardiner, Matthew Gardiner and Bill Berry from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Claire & Derek Waddell from Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Participants psych themselves up for the plunge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Snow White waits on the shore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lots of fantastic costumes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Davie Littlejohn aka Dangerous Dave from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Claire & Stefan Dunn skip along the beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A participant ready for challenge! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Time for a quick photo before the dook. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson And they’re off! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Participants take the plunge! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A refreshing dip! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cheryl Neilson, Laura Patterson and Zeeta Ramshaw from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles despite the cold! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A banana bobs in the waves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dippers splash through the waves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Friends together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Scooby Doo joins the plunge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Never turn your back on a wave! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Heading back into shore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pretty in pink! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Too chilly! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rushing to get out! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Last one out, Dannie Naylor from Kinglassie and her beautiful Christmas tree headpiece doesn’t seem to mind the cold water. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
