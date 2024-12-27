5 loony dooks in Fife to help start 2025 with a splash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 loony dooks in Fife to help start 2025 with a splash

A cold dip could be just what you need to start the new year.

Kirkcaldy loony dook is one of several in Fife in the new year
The Kirkcaldy event is one of several Fife loony dooks this new year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

If anyone’s looking to start the new year with a splash then look no further than Fife.

The kingdom has several organised loony dooks and dips on Hogmanay and new year’s day.

And it could be just the ticket for waving away those end of season blues.

Here are five loony dooks taking place across Fife this new year.

East Neuk Dook

The 20th East Neuk Dook takes place on December 31 this year.

Hardy souls are invited to jump off the pier at Anstruther harbour into the chilly North Sea.

And for the first time, a separate dip is organised for those who prefer a more sedate event.

A hardy participant jumps of Anstruther pier during the East Neuk Dook
Mid flight: A participant in a previous East Neuk Dook, one of 5 Fife new year dooks.

It allows participants to walk in from Anstruther beach.

The dook and dip come with the strapline Jumping for Jess, after organiser Fiona Corps’ daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia last year

And they are in aid of Young Lives v Blood Cancer, Blood Cancer UK and Fisher House UK.

Donations can be made via an online Just Giving page.

The East Neuk Dook starts at 1pm.

However, people must sign up in advance by emailing eastneukdook@gmail.com or phoning Fiona on 07527 273 767.

Leven Loony Dook

The Leven Loony Dook takes place at Leven beach on January 1.

It’s the fourth event of its kind in the Fife town.

And last year hundreds of participants plunged into the sea off the Promenade.

This year, everyone is meeting at the middle car park opposite the amusements at 11am.

A piper will lead dookers to the water at 11.15am.

Homemade soup is available afterwards.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kinghorn RNLI Loony Dook

The Kinghorn Lifeboat crew are kicking off their Diamond Jubilee year with their traditional New Year’s Day Loony Dook.

It takes place at Kinghorn beach at 11am prompt.

However, people must register from 10.15am on the day.

The event is in aid of the lifeboat station, which is manned entirely by volunteers.

And donations can be made online via Just Giving.

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook

Organised annually by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, this Fife new year dook is always popular.

Scores of dippers in fancy dress run from the basin car park on the Esplanade, across the sand and into the Firth of Forth.

Kirkcaldy loony dook participants race to the sea during a glorious day in Fife
Participants race to the sea for the Kirkcaldy loony dook. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This year’s suggested charities are the NHS Charitable Foundation and Joscelyne’s Journey.

However, people can also raise funds for their own causes.

The event, on January 1, starts at noon.

Under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Limekilns Breakfast Dip

This event is organised to raise funds for the repair of Limekilns’ 16th century pier.

Participants meet at the Promenade at 1.30pm and the dip takes place at 2.30pm on January 1.

There is a £10 charge to go in the water.

People taking part or just watching are advised to arrive early as the village fills quickly with cars.

The event is accompanied by music, hot food and drinks.

Conversation