5 loony dooks in Fife to help start 2025 with a splash

If anyone’s looking to start the new year with a splash then look no further than Fife.

The kingdom has several organised loony dooks and dips on Hogmanay and new year’s day.

And it could be just the ticket for waving away those end of season blues.

Here are five loony dooks taking place across Fife this new year.

East Neuk Dook

The 20th East Neuk Dook takes place on December 31 this year.

Hardy souls are invited to jump off the pier at Anstruther harbour into the chilly North Sea.

And for the first time, a separate dip is organised for those who prefer a more sedate event.

It allows participants to walk in from Anstruther beach.

The dook and dip come with the strapline Jumping for Jess, after organiser Fiona Corps’ daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia last year

And they are in aid of Young Lives v Blood Cancer, Blood Cancer UK and Fisher House UK.

Donations can be made via an online Just Giving page.

The East Neuk Dook starts at 1pm.

However, people must sign up in advance by emailing eastneukdook@gmail.com or phoning Fiona on 07527 273 767.

Leven Loony Dook

The Leven Loony Dook takes place at Leven beach on January 1.

It’s the fourth event of its kind in the Fife town.

And last year hundreds of participants plunged into the sea off the Promenade.

This year, everyone is meeting at the middle car park opposite the amusements at 11am.

A piper will lead dookers to the water at 11.15am.

Homemade soup is available afterwards.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kinghorn RNLI Loony Dook

The Kinghorn Lifeboat crew are kicking off their Diamond Jubilee year with their traditional New Year’s Day Loony Dook.

It takes place at Kinghorn beach at 11am prompt.

However, people must register from 10.15am on the day.

The event is in aid of the lifeboat station, which is manned entirely by volunteers.

And donations can be made online via Just Giving.

Kirkcaldy Loony Dook

Organised annually by Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, this Fife new year dook is always popular.

Scores of dippers in fancy dress run from the basin car park on the Esplanade, across the sand and into the Firth of Forth.

This year’s suggested charities are the NHS Charitable Foundation and Joscelyne’s Journey.

However, people can also raise funds for their own causes.

The event, on January 1, starts at noon.

Under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Limekilns Breakfast Dip

This event is organised to raise funds for the repair of Limekilns’ 16th century pier.

Participants meet at the Promenade at 1.30pm and the dip takes place at 2.30pm on January 1.

There is a £10 charge to go in the water.

People taking part or just watching are advised to arrive early as the village fills quickly with cars.

The event is accompanied by music, hot food and drinks.