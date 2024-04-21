£250k fundraiser for ‘amazingly brave’ Kinross teenager with one of world’s rarest cancers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£250k fundraiser for ‘amazingly brave’ Kinross teenager with one of world’s rarest cancers

Joscelyne Kerr's family have pledged to do everything they can to find a cure.

By Claire Warrender
Joscelyne Kerr, 18, who has a rare brain tumour
Joscelyne Kerr has continued to smile throughout her ordeal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The family of a Kinross teenager with one of the world’s rarest cancers have pledged to do everything they can to find a cure.

Joscelyne Kerr, 18, was given 12 to 18 months to live after she was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour in December.

She is thought to be one of just six or seven people in the world with a tumour called an anaplastic pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma, or A-PXA for short, on the the third nerve.

Joscelyne Kerr, who has a rare brain tumour
Joscelyne is hoping to find a cure for her rare brain tumour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Radiotherapy and chemotherapy have not worked and while the drugs she is currently taking will hopefully slow the cancer’s spread, there is no cure yet.

Joscelyne’s mum Ann says her bubbly, smiling daughter is now facing her “last chance saloon” with potentially no further NHS treatments left to try.

The normally private family has launched a £250,000 fundraiser in the hope of raising enough money to pay for pioneering brain immunotherapy, which isn’t available on the NHS.

And for this reason they have taken the difficult step of speaking about Joscelyne’s ordeal to raise awareness of her situation.

In the meantime, the Edinburgh University astrophysics student is determined to remain positive and live life to the full.

Enlarged pupil was first sign of brain tumour

Joscelyne attended Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes before she moved to Kinross with Ann, dad Robin and 16-year-old sister Evie .

The straight-A student was preparing for the Kinross High leavers’ prom last summer when she first noticed a problem.

Joscelyne Kerr preparing for her school prom, the day the first signs of a brain tumour were noticed.
Joscelyne all dressed up for her school prom last year. Image: Supplied by the Kerr family.

The pupil in her left eye was blown, meaning it was greatly enlarged and unresponsive to light

An optician suspected a virus but when it had not cleared by August, Joscelyne was sent to Ninewells Hospital.

CT and MRI scans revealed what doctors initially thought was a rare but non-cancerous tumour on her third ocular nerve.

“That’s extremely rare,” said Joscelyne. “There have only been 60 cases in the world ever.”

Body was shutting down

Despite her diagnosis, the determined teenager started university, qualified for the competitive dance team and continued to play rugby.

However, a second scan in November showed the tumour had grown substantially and by December 5, Joscelyne was in surgery.

The operation proved extremely complex with the tumour wrapped around the carotid artery and tracking along the nerve to her brain stem.

And while the surgeon was able to remove part of it, Joscelyne lost the muscle function in her left eye, which she can no longer open.

An image from Joscelyne Kerr brain scan showing the tumour in the middle
An image from Joscelyn Kerr’s brain scan -the white mass in the brain tumour before the operation. Image: Supplied by the Kerr family.
Joscelyne is continuing to study
Josceclyne is continuing to study for her astrophysics degree at Edinburgh University. Image: Supplied by the Kerr family.

Just four days later, Joscelyne’s body began to shut down and she lost the power of speech and movement.

The family feared the worst. But, according to Ann, she began to “reboot like a computer”.

She has now relearned to speak, regained her movement and is still studying.

Joscelyne Kerr smiling her way through treatment for brain tumour

Ann said: “In hospital she became known as the smiler.

“We’ve had to inject humour into the situation, every step of the way to enable us to cope. You just have to.”

Joscelyne and Ann take a selfie in the hospital lift last week. Image: Supplied by the Kerr family.

Unfortunately, the family’s resilience was tested further with two more devastating blows.

“Two weeks after the operation, they told us it was cancerous, it was stage four and she probably had 12 to 18 months,” said Ann.

“We decided to have a quiet family Christmas, then Robin’s mum died and we had to plan a funeral.”

Determined to fulfil life plan

But still Joscelyne refused to feel sorry for herself.

She went to Edinburgh Christmas Market, then ice skating with family friends, wearing a helmet and two hats to protect her head.

And she even sat her first university exam online the night before her operation, passing with flying colours.

“I have a life plan,” she said. “It’s to graduate by 22, get a job by 24 and settle down by 27 to 30. I’m not adjusting it.”

And the Kerrs hope their fundraising will allow Joscelyn to fulfil her ambition.

‘Soul searching’ over what to do next

“The operation took away 90% of the tumour but there’s some remaining, wrapped around the carotid artery, which is growing aggressively,” said Ann.

“At the moment she’s on targeted drugs that are extremely expensive to the NHS with the hope they will slow the growth. But there’s no guarantee.

“We’re on an emotional rollercoaster and will find out late May if they are working.

Joscelyne Kerr with younger sister Evie.
Joscelyne Kerr with 16-year-old sister Evie, before her brain tumour diagnosis Image supplied by the Kerr family.
Joscelyne Kerr enjoying time with dad Robin
Enjoying time with dad Robin. Image: Supplied by the Kerr family.

“Even if they work, it might only be for a few months or, if we’re lucky, a few years..

“We’ve done a lot of soul searching over the last few weeks over what to do next.

“Is it ethically right to raise money now if we can’t 100% guarantee she’ll have the immunotherapy, as further surgery would be needed? But we have to try.

“If it can’t happen, Joscelyne has requested the money go into research, in her name, as it may save someone else.”

‘Amazingly brave and positive’

In the meantime, Ann is looking into all the drugs in development and global trials which may enable Joscelyne to have another option.

Joscelyne’s story is capturing hearts and donations are pouring in.

Already, family, friends and complete strangers have helped raise more than £30,000.

Ann added: “There are no words that can sum up how amazingly brave and positive our Joscelyne is.

“And no words of thanks can truly convey our gratitude.”

You can follow Joscelyne Kerr’s journey on Facebook as she continues her brain tumour treatment.

Conversation