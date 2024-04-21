Dundee City Council set to spend £3m on building refurbishments – but what is being done and when?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council set to spend £3m on building refurbishments – but what is being done and when?

Councillors are being asked to approved a series of projects when they meet on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council is set to invest more than £3 million on improving buildings across the city.

Councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee are being asked to approve a series of projects when they meet on Monday.

If given the green-light, millions of pounds worth of upgrades will be carried out at schools across the city, as well as cultural venues like the Caird Hall – which will receive around £750k.

Details of the work are outlined in a report by council chiefs. But what will be done and where?

Primary schools

A little over £231,000 will be spent replacing roof coverings at St Mary’s Primary School, with work set to begin in July and run until September.

This work will also be carried out at Craigiebarns Primary, at a cost of around £176,000.

At St Ninian’s Primary, on Dochart Terrace, around £104,000 will be spent installing new external windows and doors. This will be completed in August.

Craigiebarns Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

St Pius Primary is set to receive new roof coverings over the summer break, at a cost of £142,821.

And Barnhill Primary in the Ferry will undergo rewiring work, including upgrading the fire alarm system, which is expected to cost a little over £403,000.

This work will also run from July until August.

Around £125k is expected to spent at Eastern Primary, also in Broughty Ferry. This will be for upgrades to the male and female toilets a the centenary block.

This will be carried out during the summer holidays.

Barnhill Primary School in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Mill of Mains Primary is also set to receive £175,000 to to provide an enhanced support unit through refurbishing an existing resource room.

This will include changing facilities, a craft area, quiet area, outside access, and
accessible and changing toilet facilities.

St John’s High School

Dundee City Council is looking to spend around £175,000 on refurbishing the existing staff base and store room within the Balmerino Block to provide enhanced
support unit toilets, changing facilities and new staff area.

St John’s RC High School on Harefield Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A further £125,000 has been earmarked for an upgrade to the pool plantroom and refurbishment of glulam beams.

The work will take place during the summer holidays.

Cultural venues

Around £300,000 is expected to be spent on replacing the lifts at the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre.

If approved, the project will take around six months to complete and will see both the customer and service lifts upgraded.

And an upgrade and extension will carried out on the existing fire alarm system at the Caird Hall.

The Caird Hall. Image: Shutterstock.

This will include the installation of a new public address and voice evacuation
system and the installation of new emergency lighting.

The contract for this work is will be around £769,500 and the work will run from August until June next year.

More from Dundee

The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Crown seizes nearly £40k from drug-dealing Dundee events manager
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Xplore Dundee buses targeted by yobs 29 times this year as bosses call for…
9
Congestion on Tay Road Bridge
Delays in Dundee and Fife after Tay Road Bridge closure
Fire crews outside the flats at Craigmount Place in Dundee.
Fire at flat in Dundee being treated as deliberate
Dundee mum Shannon Lamb with Pixie Lott outside Battersea Power Station.
Dundee mum reveals the song that kept her going through cancer treatment after meeting…
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee city centre pub McDaniel's set to welcome new tenants after closing
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Ninewells sex pest appeared in Dundee court too drunk to be sentenced
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Call to break 'vandalism, repair and repeat' cycle as £480k Dundee bus shelter repair…
16
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fife driver 'exceptionally lucky' to survive smash she caused on A92
The Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre is among the buildings which will be refurbished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Montrose 'bampot' who caused Christmas chaos in Dundee city centre claims his beer was…

Conversation