Dundee City Council set to spend £3m on building refurbishments – but what is being done and when?

Dundee City Council is set to invest more than £3 million on improving buildings across the city.

Councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee are being asked to approve a series of projects when they meet on Monday.

If given the green-light, millions of pounds worth of upgrades will be carried out at schools across the city, as well as cultural venues like the Caird Hall – which will receive around £750k.

Details of the work are outlined in a report by council chiefs. But what will be done and where?

Primary schools

A little over £231,000 will be spent replacing roof coverings at St Mary’s Primary School, with work set to begin in July and run until September.

This work will also be carried out at Craigiebarns Primary, at a cost of around £176,000.

At St Ninian’s Primary, on Dochart Terrace, around £104,000 will be spent installing new external windows and doors. This will be completed in August.

St Pius Primary is set to receive new roof coverings over the summer break, at a cost of £142,821.

And Barnhill Primary in the Ferry will undergo rewiring work, including upgrading the fire alarm system, which is expected to cost a little over £403,000.

This work will also run from July until August.

Around £125k is expected to spent at Eastern Primary, also in Broughty Ferry. This will be for upgrades to the male and female toilets a the centenary block.

This will be carried out during the summer holidays.

Mill of Mains Primary is also set to receive £175,000 to to provide an enhanced support unit through refurbishing an existing resource room.

This will include changing facilities, a craft area, quiet area, outside access, and

accessible and changing toilet facilities.

St John’s High School

Dundee City Council is looking to spend around £175,000 on refurbishing the existing staff base and store room within the Balmerino Block to provide enhanced

support unit toilets, changing facilities and new staff area.

A further £125,000 has been earmarked for an upgrade to the pool plantroom and refurbishment of glulam beams.

The work will take place during the summer holidays.

Cultural venues

Around £300,000 is expected to be spent on replacing the lifts at the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre.

If approved, the project will take around six months to complete and will see both the customer and service lifts upgraded.

And an upgrade and extension will carried out on the existing fire alarm system at the Caird Hall.

This will include the installation of a new public address and voice evacuation

system and the installation of new emergency lighting.

The contract for this work is will be around £769,500 and the work will run from August until June next year.