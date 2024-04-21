Crown seizes nearly £40k from drug-dealing Dundee events manager

Almost £40,000 has been clawed back from an events manager who was part of a major cocaine operation in Dundee.

Desiree Doogan was “heavily involved” in distributing the Class A drug over a four-year period.

The 28-year-old had sub-let her home to a dealer because she was riddled with debt.

Doogan avoided a prison sentence after admitting being caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine.

More than £20,000 in cash was also found after police raided her former address on Hazel Drive.

Police thought she may have been the victim of cuckooing – the practice of dealers from other parts of the country moving into debt-ridden customers’ properties as a base of operations.

The Crown Office succeeded in a proceeds of crime action against Doogan, who worked for venues such as Discovery Point.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the benefit of Doogan’s criminal activities was £59,520.

An agreement was reached between the Crown and Doogan’s solicitors for £38,020 to be seized.

Drugs raid

The court heard in February how tick lists, scales and debt letters were discovered, along with drugs and the cash, in the police raid.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said police investigating the cuckooing fears were let into the flat by a male, while Doogan was in Edinburgh.

After being told police had taken control of the flat, Doogan said the man was a friend and had been staying there for the past week.

She insisted she was not afraid of him.

Evidence found on her mobile phone showed she was actively involved in drug dealing from 2018 and this increased significantly in 2022.

Doogan, of Loganlee Terrace, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 2018 and August 14 2022.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland granted the proceeds of crime action.

