Crown seizes nearly £40k from drug-dealing Dundee events manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crown seizes nearly £40k from drug-dealing Dundee events manager

Desiree Doogan was convicted earlier this year of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

By Ciaran Shanks
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.

Almost £40,000 has been clawed back from an events manager who was part of a major cocaine operation in Dundee.

Desiree Doogan was “heavily involved” in distributing the Class A drug over a four-year period.

The 28-year-old had sub-let her home to a dealer because she was riddled with debt.

Doogan avoided a prison sentence after admitting being caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine.

More than £20,000 in cash was also found after police raided her former address on Hazel Drive.

Police thought she may have been the victim of cuckooing – the practice of dealers from other parts of the country moving into debt-ridden customers’ properties as a base of operations.

The Crown Office succeeded in a proceeds of crime action against Doogan, who worked for venues such as Discovery Point.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the benefit of Doogan’s criminal activities was £59,520.

An agreement was reached between the Crown and Doogan’s solicitors for £38,020 to be seized.

Drugs raid

The court heard in February how tick lists, scales and debt letters were discovered, along with drugs and the cash, in the police raid.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said police investigating the cuckooing fears were let into the flat by a male, while Doogan was in Edinburgh.

After being told police had taken control of the flat, Doogan said the man was a friend and had been staying there for the past week.

She insisted she was not afraid of him.

Evidence found on her mobile phone showed she was actively involved in drug dealing from 2018 and this increased significantly in 2022.

Doogan, of Loganlee Terrace, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 2018 and August 14 2022.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland granted the proceeds of crime action.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Brothel charges and 'footering about'
The crash happened on the A92 close to the Lochgelly junction.
Driver 'could have been killed' after crashing into trees off A92 in Fife
McCormack tried to hit a police officer with a paint can. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife man used paint pot in police attic attack
Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but could not be sentenced.
Ninewells sex pest appeared in Dundee court too drunk to be sentenced
Nicola Wojcik appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Fife driver 'exceptionally lucky' to survive smash she caused on A92
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose 'bampot' who caused Christmas chaos in Dundee city centre claims his beer was…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Benefits cheat prison report ordered
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Wood sped through 20mph streets and straight through a Give Way sign. Image: Shutterstock.
Banned driver branded 'moronic' for triple speed limit police chase in Fife
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Intoxicated thug stomped on stranger's head in Cowdenbeath after being told to 'shut his…