Cowdenbeath driver was EIGHT times ketamine limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cowdenbeath driver was EIGHT times ketamine limit

Lewis Gill was stopped by police for driving slowly and repeatedly braking.

By Jamie McKenzie
Lewis Gill was eight times the ketamine limit when he was caught driving in Cowdenbeath.
Lewis Gill was eight times the ketamine limit when he was caught driving in Cowdenbeath.

A drug-driver who was eight times the limit for ketamine told police he was too unsteady to leave his car when they stopped him in Cowdenbeath.

Lewis Gill previously pled guilty to driving his red Volkswagen Polo while impaired by the drug (160mcg/ 20) on the A909 at its junction with Gordon Street, on October 14 last year.

When the 19-year-old, of Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing prosecutor Amy Robertson said police first noticed him at 2.20am on Cowdenbeath High Street, travelling “extremely slowly” and repeatedly braking.

The fiscal depute said: “Officers put on their lights and indicated (Gill) to pull over, which he did.

“He identified himself as Lewis Gill and they noted his speech slurred and eyes very wide and fully dilated pupils.

“On being asked to exit, he asked to stay in the car as he felt unsteady on his feet.”

Lewis Gill
Lewis Gill. Image: Facebook.

Gill was taken to Dunfermline police station, where a doctor took a blood sample for analysis.

‘Stay away from ketamine’

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Gill, who is in full time employment, had gone to a friend’s house and accepts consuming drugs and trying to drive home.

The solicitor said: “He felt he would be alright but accepts he was clearly not.

“He understands there are other methods of going home he could have followed and (this) ties into his drug taking and age and perhaps a lack of some consequential thinking.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Gill driving while impaired by ketamine is “incredibly dangerous” and he was very lucky not to crash into a person and injure or kill someone.

The sheriff banned Gill from driving for 16 months and fined him £400.

Sheriff Sutherland added: “If I were you, I would stay away from ketamine.

“It can do some disastrous things to your body”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.
Crown seizes nearly £40k from drug-dealing Dundee events manager
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Brothel charges and 'footering about'
The crash happened on the A92 close to the Lochgelly junction.
Driver 'could have been killed' after crashing into trees off A92 in Fife
McCormack tried to hit a police officer with a paint can. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife man used paint pot in police attic attack
Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but could not be sentenced.
Ninewells sex pest appeared in Dundee court too drunk to be sentenced
Nicola Wojcik appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Fife driver 'exceptionally lucky' to survive smash she caused on A92
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose 'bampot' who caused Christmas chaos in Dundee city centre claims his beer was…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Benefits cheat prison report ordered
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Wood sped through 20mph streets and straight through a Give Way sign. Image: Shutterstock.
Banned driver branded 'moronic' for triple speed limit police chase in Fife