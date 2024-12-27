Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see catchment areas re-zoned amid housebuilding plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see catchment areas re-zoned amid housebuilding plan

The proposal would affect Kirkcaldy West and Dunnikier primaries.

By Claire Warrender
The catchment zone for Kirkcaldy West Primary could be redrawn. Image: Google.

Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see their catchment areas re-zoned next year to allow for future town centre housebuilding.

New pupils enrolling at Kirkcaldy West and Dunnikier primaries will be affected if the move is approved on January 9.

Children living in 16 streets who would normally attend the West, would instead go to Dunnikier.

Dunnikier Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

These include Whytescauseway, Whytehouse Avenue, Park Place, part of the High Street and part of Abbotshall Road.

Several potential new housing sites have been identified in the town centre.

However, the West Primary already operates above capacity with many pupils learning in modular accommodation for the past 30 years.

Even the staff room is used for learning as a result of the squeeze.

And Fife Council officers say the approval of any new houses would have a significant impact on the Milton Road School.

Will parents have a say on proposals?

If the change is approved, a public consultation will start on January 21 and run until March 7.

Parents will receive a letter outlining the proposals in detail on January 20.

Public meetings will then be held at Kirkcaldy West on February 3, and Dunnikier on February 10.

And further drop-in sessions will also be organised.

A final decision will be made on May 29.

Maps show proposed new Kirkcaldy catchment areas

Maps have been drawn up showing the suggested new catchment zones for both Kirkcaldy West and Dunnikier primary schools.

The rezoning will not affect high school catchments as pupils from both primaries attend Balwearie.

Catchment zone for Kirkcaldy West Primary School
The proposed new catchment areas for Kirkcaldy West Primary School outlined in blue. Image: Fife Council.
Proposed new catchment zone for Dunnkier Primary School in Kirkcaldy
The proposed new catchment areas for Dunnkier Primary in Kirkcaldy includes several more streets. Image: Fife Council.

And it will not affect children who already attend the West.

However, there is no guarantee siblings of current West Primary pupils will be offered places there.

Parents would need to submit a placing request and brothers and sisters would be given higher priority if the number of requests exceeds capacity.

No space for additional accommodation at Kirkcaldy West

In a report to go before councillors in the new year, head of education Shelagh McLean outlines the impact of potential new housing.

“The brownfield sites provide an opportunity to regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre and provide much-needed housing to sustain the housing supply across Fife,” she says.

“Kirkcaldy West has been operating above capacity for several years.

“There is no opportunity for brownfield site development without it impacting on pupil numbers.

“And there is no available space for additional accommodation without this having a significant impact on learning and teaching.”

She says the proposal will not have a significant impact on Dunnikier Primary, which is operating at 79% capacity.

Conversation