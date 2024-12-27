Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see catchment areas re-zoned amid housebuilding plan

Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see their catchment areas re-zoned next year to allow for future town centre housebuilding.

New pupils enrolling at Kirkcaldy West and Dunnikier primaries will be affected if the move is approved on January 9.

Children living in 16 streets who would normally attend the West, would instead go to Dunnikier.

These include Whytescauseway, Whytehouse Avenue, Park Place, part of the High Street and part of Abbotshall Road.

Several potential new housing sites have been identified in the town centre.

However, the West Primary already operates above capacity with many pupils learning in modular accommodation for the past 30 years.

Even the staff room is used for learning as a result of the squeeze.

And Fife Council officers say the approval of any new houses would have a significant impact on the Milton Road School.

Will parents have a say on proposals?

If the change is approved, a public consultation will start on January 21 and run until March 7.

Parents will receive a letter outlining the proposals in detail on January 20.

Public meetings will then be held at Kirkcaldy West on February 3, and Dunnikier on February 10.

And further drop-in sessions will also be organised.

A final decision will be made on May 29.

Maps show proposed new Kirkcaldy catchment areas

Maps have been drawn up showing the suggested new catchment zones for both Kirkcaldy West and Dunnikier primary schools.

The rezoning will not affect high school catchments as pupils from both primaries attend Balwearie.

And it will not affect children who already attend the West.

However, there is no guarantee siblings of current West Primary pupils will be offered places there.

Parents would need to submit a placing request and brothers and sisters would be given higher priority if the number of requests exceeds capacity.

No space for additional accommodation at Kirkcaldy West

In a report to go before councillors in the new year, head of education Shelagh McLean outlines the impact of potential new housing.

“The brownfield sites provide an opportunity to regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre and provide much-needed housing to sustain the housing supply across Fife,” she says.

“Kirkcaldy West has been operating above capacity for several years.

“There is no opportunity for brownfield site development without it impacting on pupil numbers.

“And there is no available space for additional accommodation without this having a significant impact on learning and teaching.”

She says the proposal will not have a significant impact on Dunnikier Primary, which is operating at 79% capacity.