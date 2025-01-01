Best pictures as dozens brave Hogmanay East Neuk Dook

Dozens of hardy souls saw out 2024 by taking part in the bracing East Neuk Dook.

The annual event took place on Hogmanay rather than New Year’s Day for the first time.

And it saw brave dookers plunge off the pier at Anstruther Harbour and into the North Sea.

An option to dip was on offer for those who prefer a more sedate paddle into the waves.

This year’s event raised thousands of pounds for Blood Cancer UK and Young Lives vs Cancer.

Other dooks take place across Fife on Wednesday January 1.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture the fun.