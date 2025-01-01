Fife Best pictures as dozens brave Hogmanay East Neuk Dook Dookers saw out 2024 by jumping into Anstruther Harbour. Braving the cold. Image: David Wardle By Claire Warrender January 1 2025, 11:26am January 1 2025, 11:26am Share Best pictures as dozens brave Hogmanay East Neuk Dook Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5154237/dozens-brave-hogmanay-east-neuk-dook-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Dozens of hardy souls saw out 2024 by taking part in the bracing East Neuk Dook. The annual event took place on Hogmanay rather than New Year’s Day for the first time. And it saw brave dookers plunge off the pier at Anstruther Harbour and into the North Sea. An option to dip was on offer for those who prefer a more sedate paddle into the waves. This year’s event raised thousands of pounds for Blood Cancer UK and Young Lives vs Cancer. Other dooks take place across Fife on Wednesday January 1. Photographer David Wardle was there to capture the fun. A pier jumper takes a run up! Hold your nose! Participants cheer each other on. Brace yourself! Wrapped up warm to watch the dips. RNLI crews on standby to help. An RNLI crew provide safety support. Waves splash up at the spectators. People gather to watch the dook. Spectators on the shore watch on. A young RNLI helper. Having a laugh before the dip. Ashley and Grace Wells sporting gorgeous wigs with Judy Gillett. And they’re off! Looking nervous! In they go! It’s freezing! Some wore bobble hats to help keep the heat in. Time for a chat. Hats and gloves to help! Smiles despite the cold. Chilly! The wigs are off! Heading back into shore to warm up!
