Dundee

Fresh New Year’s Day ice warning issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

It comes after heavy rain caused disruption on Hogmanay.

By Andrew Robson
Forecasters are warning of icy patches on roads and pavements.
Forecasters are warning of icy patches on roads and pavements.

Drivers across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been warned to expect difficult travel conditions as a fresh ice warning is issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ice alert across most of the country on New Year’s Day.

Dundee, Perth, Montrose, Dunfermline and Stirling are all covered by the warning, which comes into force at 4pm on Wednesday.

The alert will be in place until 10am on January 2.

The latest warning comes a day after heavy rain caused disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire on Hogmanay.

Yellow ice warning across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
The yellow ice warning.

The Met Office warning states: “A band of rain, sleet and hill snow will clear southwards during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“As skies clear in its wake, and with standing water following earlier rain in places, ice is likely to form quite quickly on untreated surfaces, leading to difficult travel conditions.

“Wintry showers are also likely along some north-facing coasts overnight, increasing the chance of ice in places.”

Flood warnings in Perth and Stirling

Several flood warnings, issued by The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), remain in place for Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

In Perthshire, warnings are in place in Kenmore, Aberfeldy, Ballinluig to Logierait, and Logierait to Jubilee Bridge.

Meanwhile, flooding of low-lying land in areas close to the River Teith from Callander to the M9 at Stirling is possible.

Areas at risk of flooding include properties in Gart, Burn Stewart Distillers and Ochtertyre.

