Tony Docherty’s message to ‘brilliant’ Dundee fans ahead of crunch derby clash

Tony Docherty has called on the Dundee fans to roar the Dark Blues to a famous derby victory when Dundee United come calling at Dens Park.

The two city rivals will face off on Thursday evening in front of a packed crowd.

No tickets are left for the biggest show in town with the match also broadcast live on Sky Sports.

United are flying high in the Premiership this season and Dundee have not won a derby since a 2017 League Cup clash.

But Docherty wants to see his side harness the atmosphere coming from the stands to ensure home advantage counts.

“In the last derby the support we got from the fans away from home was brilliant,” he said.

“But now that it’s our home game we’ll be looking for them to get behind the team as they always do. And I know they will.

“They’ve been brilliant in my time here. Absolutely brilliant.

“Home form is so important to the team. Being at home has to be a real advantage for us.

“So I would urge the crowd to be with the boys. I know they will.

“Encouraging us to do everything we can to get that positive result.”

‘Place is buzzing’

Docherty has a number of injury issues to deal with heading into the contest.

But he says every member of his squad who is available to play is going all out to earn a derby starting spot.

“The place is buzzing,” he added.

“When a derby comes round, particularly on the back of such a positive result and performance, the boys are absolutely buzzing to come back in.

“It’s brilliant motivation for me as well that everybody wants to play in the derby.

“You throw that gauntlet down.

“A lot of them put themselves in a strong position at St Mirren.”