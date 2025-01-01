Tony Docherty’s message to ‘brilliant’ Dundee fans ahead of crunch derby clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty’s message to ‘brilliant’ Dundee fans ahead of crunch derby clash

The Dark Blues host fierce rivals Dundee United on Thursday.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.

Tony Docherty has called on the Dundee fans to roar the Dark Blues to a famous derby victory when Dundee United come calling at Dens Park.

The two city rivals will face off on Thursday evening in front of a packed crowd.

No tickets are left for the biggest show in town with the match also broadcast live on Sky Sports.

United are flying high in the Premiership this season and Dundee have not won a derby since a 2017 League Cup clash.

But Docherty wants to see his side harness the atmosphere coming from the stands to ensure home advantage counts.

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“In the last derby the support we got from the fans away from home was brilliant,” he said.

“But now that it’s our home game we’ll be looking for them to get behind the team as they always do. And I know they will.

“They’ve been brilliant in my time here. Absolutely brilliant.

“Home form is so important to the team. Being at home has to be a real advantage for us.

“So I would urge the crowd to be with the boys. I know they will.

“Encouraging us to do everything we can to get that positive result.”

‘Place is buzzing’

Docherty has a number of injury issues to deal with heading into the contest.

But he says every member of his squad who is available to play is going all out to earn a derby starting spot.

Dundee fans in the South Enclosure at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“The place is buzzing,” he added.

“When a derby comes round, particularly on the back of such a positive result and performance, the boys are absolutely buzzing to come back in.

“It’s brilliant motivation for me as well that everybody wants to play in the derby.

“You throw that gauntlet down.

“A lot of them put themselves in a strong position at St Mirren.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty
What to expect from 'active' Dundee in the January transfer window
Seun Adewumi impressed for Dundee. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals 'fantastic news' on Seun Adewumi loan deal
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and striker Simon Murray
Simon Murray on why Dundee derby is 'the best in the country'
Dundee derby action
Dundee and Dundee United join forces to send derby warning to fans over pyrotechnics
Fight between Dundee and St Mirren fans in Paisley
VIDEO: Fans fight after Dundee win over St Mirren as police called to 'disturbance'…
4
Seun Adewumi
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee exit dates for Seun Adewumi and Sean Kelly revealed as deals head…
Ben Williamson was involved in a road traffic accident
Fife-born former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson injured in horror Dunfermline car crash
Dundee celebrate as St Mirren commiserate
3 talking points as Dundee stand up to major St Mirren test but how…
4
Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin promises 'chests out and ready for battle' as Dundee United boss eyes…
2
Simon Murray
Tony Docherty on Dundee January transfer business with FIVE centre-backs now injured after gutsy…
3

Conversation