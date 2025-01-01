‘Unexplained’ death of man, 53, as police called to Ballingry home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unexplained’ death of man, 53, as police called to Ballingry home

Officers do not believe the death is suspicious.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Ballingry Road, Ballingry
Ballingry Road. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man at a Ballingry home.

Officers were called to an address on Ballingry Road in the Fife town shortly after 8pm on Monday.

The death is being treated as “unexplained” but is not believed to be suspicious.

Eyewitnesses said they saw several police vehicles arrive at the scene on Monday night.

Locals speak of ‘shock’ after Ballingry death

One resident told The Courier: “It was all quiet then not long after 8pm police vehicles started arriving.

“I saw a number of officers going into the house.

“A short time after two ambulances arrived.

“With the amount of emergency response, it was obvious something very serious had happened.”

She added: “Police officers were then seen leaving the house carrying a number of brown paper bags.

“I was told by one police officer that a man had died.

“It’s very sad and such a shock.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Ballingry, Lochgelly at 8.15pm on Monday following the death of a 53-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

