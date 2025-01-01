‘Unexplained’ death of man, 53, as police called to Ballingry home

Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man at a Ballingry home.

Officers were called to an address on Ballingry Road in the Fife town shortly after 8pm on Monday.

The death is being treated as “unexplained” but is not believed to be suspicious.

Eyewitnesses said they saw several police vehicles arrive at the scene on Monday night.

Locals speak of ‘shock’ after Ballingry death

One resident told The Courier: “It was all quiet then not long after 8pm police vehicles started arriving.

“I saw a number of officers going into the house.

“A short time after two ambulances arrived.

“With the amount of emergency response, it was obvious something very serious had happened.”

She added: “Police officers were then seen leaving the house carrying a number of brown paper bags.

“I was told by one police officer that a man had died.

“It’s very sad and such a shock.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended an address in Ballingry, Lochgelly at 8.15pm on Monday following the death of a 53-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”