Woman, 26, dies after Hogmanay crash on Fife road

A 26-year-old woman has died after a three-vehicle crash in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Standing Stane Road, near Windygates, at 1pm on Hogmanay.

The crash involved a BMW, a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Ford Focus.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the same car, a 22-year-old man, and the driver of the van, a 46-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from the Ford were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment and later released.

The road was closed for serval hours following the collision, reopening at 8am on New Year’s Day.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved.”