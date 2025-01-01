Car crashes through railings outside Perth flats

A car has been recovered after crashing through railings outside Perth flats.

Two recovery trucks and a police car were pictured at the scene on Riggs Road, close to the junction with Jeanfield Road, shortly after midday on New Year’s day.

A dark grey Nissan was lifted over the railings onto a recovery truck.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

An eyewitness said: “When I passed Riggs Road just after midday a dark grey Nissan was being recovered from the scene.

“It had crashed through the hand railings leading and ended up on the grass just outside the entrance to a block of flats.

“It has caused a fair bit of damage and looks like it just narrowly missed the street lamp.

“A crane hoisted the car up and onto the back of the recovery truck.

“One police car remained parked outside.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.