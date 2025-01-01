Best shots from 2025 Arbroath New Year Dook

A toe, and then a first foot for New Year.

That was the tentative approach taken by some at Arbroath’s New Year Dook.

But for others it was a no holds barred run into the chilly water of the town town harbour.

And the participants were cheered every step of the way by friends and family watching from the sidelines.

The popular annual event is a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK.

Arbroath RNLI also played their traditional role in being on hand to ensure there were no mishaps for the brave dookers.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the Arbroath dook action.