Best shots from 2025 Arbroath New Year Dook

Locals cheered on those brave enough to take on a New Year's Day dip for charity.

Arbroath New Year Dook for Cancer Research UK. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath New Year Dook for Cancer Research UK. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

A toe, and then a first foot for New Year.

That was the tentative approach taken by some at Arbroath’s New Year Dook.

But for others it was a no holds barred run into the chilly water of the town town harbour.

And the participants were cheered every step of the way by friends and family watching from the sidelines.

The popular annual event is a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK.

Arbroath RNLI also played their traditional role in being on hand to ensure there were no mishaps for the brave dookers.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the Arbroath dook action.

Kevin Cowie, Emma Smith, Lesley Ferguson, Viv Donnachie and Pauline Robertson. Image: Paul Reid
Lauren Smith, Louise Howe, Craig Fyffe and Joyce Howe. Image: Paul Reid
Karen Fyffe, Sophia Fyffe and Aaron Faulds. Image: Paul Reid
Sarah, Emily and Charlotte Cowling. Image: Paul Reid
Piper Colin Barr pipes the participants into the water. Image: Paul Reid
In they go! Image: Paul Reid
Spectators watch on. Image: Paul Reid
Fun in the water! Image: Paul Reid
Enjoying the cold! Image: Paul Reid
Splashing in the waves. Image: Paul Reid
Friends together! Image: Paul Reid
The crowds, wrapped up nice and warm, watch on. Image: Paul Reid
Cheers all round! Image: Paul Reid
Colourful hats and costumes. Image: Paul Reid
Friends hold hands as they brave the cold! Image: Paul Reid
We did it! Image: Paul Reid
Like ducks to water….Arbroath’s RNLI members have some fun. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath’s RNLI members bob about providing safety support for the dookers. Image: Paul Reid
Christmas pudding bobble hats! Image: Paul Reid
Hugs to conserve warmth! Image: Paul Reid
They keep coming as others head back to warm up! Image: Paul Reid
Smiles from the participants as they head back to warm up. Image: Paul Reid
Last one back in…Julie Waters swims back to the shore. Image: Paul Reid
Joe and Julie Waters after their cold dook. Image: Paul Reid

