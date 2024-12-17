New helm Cammy ready for 5th Christmas on call with Arbroath RNLI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New helm Cammy ready for 5th Christmas on call with Arbroath RNLI

Volunteer Cammy Tough says joining the lifesaving charity is the 'best decision' he has ever made.

By Graham Brown

Arbroath lifesaver Cammy Tough is ready for his fifth Christmas on call with the RNLI – and a new string to his bow.

Earlier this month, Cammy qualified as a helm on the station’s D-class inshore lifeboat.

It is the latest step in his five-year service at the town station.

And it means firefighter Cammy could find himself in charge of RNLB Robert Fergusson if the pager sounds between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Arbroath D-class lifeboat.
Arbroath’s D-class lifeboat Robert Fergusson in action during a station open day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The D-class is one of two boats stationed at Arbroath.

Conditions its crews can face were recently revealed in dramatic footage of a training exercise during Storm Bert.

It was taken from the helm of the town’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat at the peak of the late November storm.

12-month training programme for helm role

Over the last 12 months, Cammy has gone through intensive training focused on command skills and finessing the boat handling skills required to be a qualified helm.

He has been put through a variety of scenarios to prepare him for the final pass out.

The volunteer role is to take charge of the boat, crew and make sound decisions when the pressure is on.

Since joining Arbroath RNLI in 2019, Cammy has taken part in 64 call-outs and spent over 250 hours at sea.

Cammy said: “It has been a privilege to serve the Arbroath community as both shore and boat crew for the last five years.

“I’m excited to continue this in my new position as D-class helm.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the volunteer crew at Arbroath RNLI lifeboat station, the RNLI trainer assessors, flanking stations and everyone in between.

“I couldn’t have got here without you all.”

He added: “I originally joined the RNLI in 2019 as I love helping people, especially in their time of need.

“This is why I also trained as a personal trainer before joining the fire service.

“I wanted to give back to the community and for me, the RNLI fitted the goal of helping people.

“It’s the best decision I have ever made.”

The charity has launched its annual Christmas fundraising appeal at the end of what has been a milestone 200th anniversary year.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch more than 100 times during the Christmas period every year.

To donate to the appeal, visit RNLI.org/WinterAppeal

Cammy adds: “This will be my fifth year on call over Christmas, but my first as a qualified helm.

“Whenever the call for help comes in, we will drop everything to answer.”

Conversation