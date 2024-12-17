7 times Dundee’s Humza Yousaf hit the headlines – from suing nursery to fall as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

7 times Dundee’s Humza Yousaf hit the headlines – from suing nursery to fall as first minister

The ex-SNP leader announced he plans to leave Holyrood at the next election, less than eight months after quitting the top job.

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.
Former First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Dundee-based Humza Yousaf has never been far from controversy during his rollercoaster 13 years in Holyrood.

The former SNP leader had a meteoric rise to become Scotland’s youngest ever first minister before losing the job a year later.

Here we look at seven of his most memorable moments as he plans to leave the Scottish Parliament in 2026.

1. Driving without insurance – while transport minister

Mr Yousaf was aged just 27 when he was given his first ministerial job in 2012.

Four years later he was rewarded with the hefty transport brief.

But it was that same year Mr Yousaf first hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

In December 2016 he was caught driving a friend’s car without insurance.

Mr Yousaf admitted to the offence and said it was an “honest mistake”.

2. Suing Dundee nursery

Mr Yousaf was born in Glasgow and has always served the city in Holyrood.

But he moved to Dundee in 2018 to live with Nadia El-Nakla, now his wife, who is also an SNP councillor.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf and his wife, councillor Nadia El-Nakla. Image: PA.

The couple sued a Broughty Ferry nursery in 2021 over allegations bosses had discriminated against letting in Ms El-Nakla’s daughter.

A complaint to the Care Inspectorate against Little Scholars was partly upheld.

The Courier revealed how the full report set out that, rather than discrimination over race, inspectors criticised the nursery’s “chaotic approach” to managing applications.

Mr Yousaf and his wife dropped legal action in 2023.

3. Rise to become first minister

Mr Yousaf quickly became the frontrunner to succeed Nicola Sturgeon when she quit in February last year.

He was backed by senior SNP figures including John Swinney and Stephen Flynn.

Humza Yousaf beat Kate Forbes to become first minister. Image: PA.

The contest became heated as leadership rival Kate Forbes claimed Mr Yousaf had failed in all his major government jobs.

He narrowly defeated her in the final vote to become Scotland’s first ever Asian and Muslim head of government.

4. In-laws trapped in Gaza

Mr Yousaf’s in-laws were visiting family in Palestine when terrorist group Hamas killed more than 1,000 Israelis last October.

Ms El-Nakla’s parents, who also live in Dundee, spent weeks trapped in Gaza while the city was bombarded by Israel.

Humza Yousaf’s in-laws escaped from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X.

The Dundee councillor feared she would never see her parents again as they were left without fresh drinking water.

The former first minister’s in-laws were eventually able to escape to safety and return home.

Mr Yousaf hailed the support his family received from the Dundee community.

5. Targeted by racist graffiti in Dundee

The ex-SNP leader has been on the receiving end of horrific racist abuse during his time in politics.

In 2021 he was sent sickening death threats in a series of emails.

racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf on Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry in April.
The abuse aimed at Humza Yousaf on Hamilton Street in April.

In April this year racist graffiti aimed at him was sprayed on a wall near his Broughty Ferry home.

Mr Yousaf condemned the abuse and admitted it was difficult to shield his young children from anti-Muslim hate.

6. Fall as first minister

Mr Yousaf never had an easy time as first minister.

The week after he took power Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested.

One thorny problem Mr Yousaf had to constantly wrestle with was his party’s fraught power-sharing deal with the Greens.

Humza Yousaf’s decision to ditch the Greens cost him his job. Image: PA.

In April he made the bold decision to ditch the Bute House Agreement forged by his predecessor three years earlier.

His vengeful former allies made it clear they would be willing to bring him down.

Mr Yousaf vowed to struggle on as he made a visit to a delayed, overbudget housing development in Dundee.

But the writing was on the wall and days later a tearful Mr Yousaf resigned.

Perthshire MSP Mr Swinney soon replaced him.

7. Feud with Elon Musk

Even since returning to the backbenches Mr Yousaf has never been far from the headlines.

That includes a high-profile spat with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has been in a spat with Humza Yousaf.

Mr Yousaf called the controversial billionaire, who owns social media site X, “one of the most dangerous men on the planet”.

Mr Musk – now a close ally of Donald Trump – hit back by saying Mr Yousaf was “super, super racist”, referring to a speech the ex-first minister made on racism in Holyrood.

Last month, Mr Yousaf sensationally accused Mr Musk of “scouring” his private messages on the social media platform.

Read more: Humza Yousaf to quit Holyrood

More from Politics

Humza Yousaf Dundee
Dundee-based former first minister Humza Yousaf to quit at next election
4
Congestion in Dundee
Readers react with fury to £15 a day Dundee driving charge idea
14
Alistair Michie china
EXCLUSIVE: Fife businessman’s links to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo revealed
Iain Gillespie and other senior Dundee university chiefs
Dundee University: Key 'court' roles under scrutiny as crisis deepens
4
First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North
John Swinney hails budget rise for Perth and Kinross council as it mulls huge…
2
Dundee Unesco City of Design lead officer, Annie Marrs with the 'designer' Christmas trees in Nethergate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How has Dundee changed in 10 years as a Unesco City of Design?
2
Drivers could be charged £15 a day in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Transport chiefs consider £15 A DAY charge to use Dundee roads
68
Dundee university
Inside Dundee University crisis meeting as bosses get vote of no confidence
15
Morgan (centre) faced a long journey to go to the college best suited to her needs. Image: Supplied.
Fife family says SNP government 'abandoned' daughter with complex needs
CR0047137, Claire Warrender, Cupar. Public meeting to discuss flooding issues in Cupar - it's on the back of the major new year flood where several people had to leave their homes. It will be chaired by Willie Rennie MSP and attended by officials from Fife Council, Sepa and others. It's expected to be busy. Please get pics of the officials on the panel and the public in the audience. Picture Shows; Councillor David Ross, Bell Baxter High School, Carslogie Road, Cupar, 26th February 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% - but capital projects face…

Conversation