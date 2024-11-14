Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of ‘scouring’ his private messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of ‘scouring’ his private messages

The Dundee-based former first minister said he was "certain" the entrepreneur had access to his private messages on X.

By Alasdair Clark
Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Humza Yousaf had been locked in a bitter war of words with Elon Musk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Former first minister Humza Yousaf has accused billionaire Elon Musk of “scouring” his private messages.

The former first minister told a podcast that he was “certain” the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, had accessed his private communications on the platform.

Mr Yousaf – who lives in Dundee with his wife, city councillor Nadia El-Nakla – has been involved in a long running war of words with Mr Musk.

Elon Musk.

Mr Musk, now in a position of power and influence with Donald Trump, previously branded the ex-SNP leader a “super, super racist”.

At an Edinburgh Fringe Festival appearance, Mr Yousaf described Mr Musk as a “race baiter” and “one of the most dangerous men on the planet”.

The X owner replied by calling Yousaf a racist “scumbag”.

War of words

He wrote: “Legal discovery will show that however big a racist he’s been in public communications, he is vastly worse in private communications.”

It prompted speculation Mr Musk may have accessed Mr Yousaf’s private messages on X.

Speaking to “Elon’s Spies” podcast, Mr Yousaf said the comment was an attempt to “threaten and intimidate him”.

He said: “I’m certain he has a whole team of people who are now looking at any information they can gather on me and try to use it to besmirch my reputation.

“And they’ll use any nefarious tactics in order to do that.”

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf and his wife, councillor Nadia El-Nakla. Image: PA

He went on to say the comment had prompted him to check his previous private messages.

Mr Yousaf added: “I’m thinking, I’ve been on Twitter for a long time, have I made an off-colour joke? Have I said something in a private communication?

“So, I thought I better do the belt and braces thing, and as I say there was nothing there, and unsurprisingly so.

“But here is somebody who is basically saying to me by the way ‘you better watch out; I’m going to release stuff on you and it’s going to make your life hell’.”

X has been approached for comment, but the podcast said it understood Mr Musk had denied accessing the messages of X users.

More from Scottish politics

Sufferers of the disorder rely on a machine to help them breathe during the night. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Cash-strapped NHS Tayside limits sleep apnoea service in latest cost saving drive
Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
ALASDAIR CLARK: As Reform heads to Perth, will young men push them into Holyrood?
9
CR0049326, Alasdair Clark, Dundee. New MP Stephen Gethins in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency Pics are for an interview and for files, pics of stephen, including headshots, and walking out and about. Picture Shows; Stephen Gethins MP, Broughty Ferry waterfront, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins makes Holyrood bid
3
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: SNP critics of Dundee’s Stephen Flynn make fair points – but star…
14
School violence
Dundee school violence figures 'alarmingly inaccurate', claims union
6
John Swinney SNP campaign
Is John Swinney facing an SNP exodus in Tayside and Fife?
6
CR0048972 / CRELECTIONPJ, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. UK Westminster General Election count at P&J Live, Aberdeen. For Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Gordon and Buchan and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Picture of Aberdeen South winner Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party SNP). Thursday, July 5th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn plans 2026 Holyrood election switch - and double job role
9
Stirling Council headquarters. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
4 times Stirling councillors were caught up in bullying scandals
Aimee Forbes forks out more than £2,000 per year on fuel costs.
Fife apprentice blasts 'staggering' price differences after spending £2,000 a year on fuel
10
Perth school staff went on strike. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unison launch complaint against Perth and Kinross Council as school strike fallout escalates
2

Conversation