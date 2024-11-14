Here’s what new houses at Bannockburn’s South Stirling Gateway will look like

South Stirling Gateway, one of the city’s new developments, will see up to 1,100 new homes built in total.

Work is already underway at the site, which lies between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, where the former Corbiewood Stadium and Brucefields Family Golf Centre once were.

Just last week, more than 100 homes were approved as part of the development, and detailed plans for a new primary school were submitted.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes is planning a variety of house types, each with its own name. These include Dunvegan, Glamis, Fyvie, Bell, Threave-Braemar, Balerno, Leith, Portree, Thurso, Whithorn, Blair, and Elgin.

But what will the properties at South Stirling Gateway look like once they are built? Here’s a sneak peek.

