Here’s what new houses at Bannockburn’s South Stirling Gateway will look like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Here’s what new houses at Bannockburn’s South Stirling Gateway will look like

Approval for 127 homes was granted earlier this month.

How a South Stirling Gateway street could eventually look. Image: Persimmon Homes
How a South Stirling Gateway street could eventually look. Image: Persimmon Homes
By Isla Glen

South Stirling Gateway, one of the city’s new developments, will see up to 1,100 new homes built in total.

Work is already underway at the site, which lies between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, where the former Corbiewood Stadium and Brucefields Family Golf Centre once were.

Just last week, more than 100 homes were approved as part of the development, and detailed plans for a new primary school were submitted.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes is planning a variety of house types, each with its own name. These include Dunvegan, Glamis, Fyvie, Bell, Threave-Braemar, Balerno, Leith, Portree, Thurso, Whithorn, Blair, and Elgin.

But what will the properties at South Stirling Gateway look like once they are built? Here’s a sneak peek.

A terraced Portree house. Image: Persimmon Homes
A detached Leith home, with its own garage. Image: Persimmon Homes
The Whithorn design has a modern exterior. Image: Persimmon Homes
An Elgin bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Image: Persimmon Homes
A styled lounge inside an Elgin house. Image: Persimmon Homes
An example bedroom for a child, also in an Elgin house. Image: Persimmon Homes
The dining kitchen of an Elgin house. Image: Persimmon Homes

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - update for stock pic of Dundee University Tower Building. Picture shows; general view (GV) of the University of Dundee Tower Building, Perth Road, Dundee, 23rd April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee University staff members speak of shock as chiefs say job losses 'inevitable’ amid…
Start Up Stirling is already collecting food for Christmas hampers, to help around 400 local people. Image: HASPhotos/Shutterstock
What Stirling's foodbank needs for Christmas - and when to donate it
Thomas Forrest
Banned Angus driver sucked from laughing gas balloon at McDonald's and led police on…
Police outside Ninewells Hospital. Image: Supplied
Multiple police units called to incident at Ninewells Hospital
The Feus in Auchterarder.
Sainsbury's unveils proposal for new store in Auchterarder
The road was taped off. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Person taken to hospital as crash blocks Methil road
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
Bubble tea brand arrives in Dundee Overgate with opening offer
Daniel Durie
Motorist blacked out and flipped van at busy Fife roundabout
Bankhead Park, Glenrothes.
3 men arrested over Glenrothes cocaine haul after car 'driven dangerously'
Tyler Cheape and Ewan Grant
Pair jailed for 'vicious' assault on workers at Perth chip shop

Conversation