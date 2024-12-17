Dundee-based former first minister Humza Yousaf to quit at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-based former first minister Humza Yousaf to quit at next election

The Glasgow MSP - who lives in Broughty Ferry with his family - will not seek re-election in 2026.

By Alasdair Clark
Humza Yousaf Dundee
Humza Yousaf in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee-based former first minister Humza Yousaf is to quit Holyrood at the next election.

Mr Yousaf – who is married to West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla – will leave parliament after 15 years.

The ex-SNP leader resigned as first minister in April, making way for Perthshire North MSP John Swinney

In a letter to his successor, Mr Yousaf said the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections would be the “right time” for him to move on.

Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla leave Bute House after he resigned as first minister. Image: Shutterstock.

Some commentators had suggested Mr Yousaf, who currently represents Glasgow Pollock, could have stood in Dundee.

He wrote: “The next Scottish Parliament elections in 2026 will be the right time for me to move on, to provide an opportunity for the next generation of MSPs to step forward, and to explore where I can best make a contribution in the future, in helping to tackle some of the most pressing challenges our world faces.”

Mr Yousaf also said that since leaving frontline politics he had been able to enjoy family life.

Family life

He added: “Since standing down from the frontbenches, I have, for the first time attended my children’s sports day, parents’ evening, and today will be going to my daughter’s Christmas Show.

“I look forward to many more firsts as a father over the coming months and years.”

Mr Yousaf also thanked Ms El-Nakla for her support: “I would be nowhere without the support of my family, and in particular the love and guidance that Nadia has given me, and the sacrifices she has made for our family over the years.

“I owe her a debt I suspect I will never be able to repay, but I shall certainly try my best.”

Humza Yousaf was the first person from an ethnic minority background to be first minister of Scotland as well as the youngest, but he will be remembered for his shaky tenure in charge.

While he avoided being the shortest incumbent of the post, a title held by Labour’s Henry McLeish after he was in office for one year and 12 days between 2000 and 2001, Mr Yousaf’s time at the top ended abruptly.

Within days of him taking charge, Ms Sturgeon’s husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was arrested by police investigating the whereabouts of £600,000 of donations to the party.

It shaped his tenure as he was seen to be reacting to events rather than shaping them.

Mr Swinney’s responded to his predecessor’s decision to stand down, saying he was a “pioneer in Scottish politics”, adding: “I wish Humza, Nadia and their family much peace together”.

