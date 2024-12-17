Angus Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

Refuse collections will be delayed due to the festive holidays.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Angus bin collections are changing for the festive season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A series of changes to bin collections and recycling centres in Angus during Christmas and New Year have been confirmed.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling in the middle of the week, household collections will be affected.

Here is the full list of changes for the festive period.

Angus Christmas and New Year bin collections

All collections due on festive public holidays will take place two days later than normal.

This means:

  • Collections due on Wednesday December 25 will happen on Friday  December 27
  • Collections due on Thursday December 26 will happen on Saturday December 28
  • Collections due on Wednesday January 1 will happen on Friday January 3
  • Collections due on Thursday January 2 will be collected on Saturday January 4

Angus recycling centre opening hours at Christmas and New Year

Meanwhile, the following changes to recycling centres will be in place:

  • Recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2
  • Normal operating hours will apply otherwise
  • Bulky uplifts will be available as usual outside the public holidays

After Christmas, Angus householders can cut up their real trees and put them in their green bins or take them to one of our recycling centres.

The council says it will not accept any trees left beside bins.

