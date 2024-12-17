Angus Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed

A series of changes to bin collections and recycling centres in Angus during Christmas and New Year have been confirmed.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling in the middle of the week, household collections will be affected.

Here is the full list of changes for the festive period.

Angus Christmas and New Year bin collections

All collections due on festive public holidays will take place two days later than normal.

This means:

Collections due on Wednesday December 25 will happen on Friday December 27

will happen on Collections due on Thursday December 26 will happen on Saturday December 28

will happen on Collections due on Wednesday January 1 will happen on Friday January 3

will happen on Collections due on Thursday January 2 will be collected on Saturday January 4

Angus recycling centre opening hours at Christmas and New Year

Meanwhile, the following changes to recycling centres will be in place:

Recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2

on and Normal operating hours will apply otherwise

Bulky uplifts will be available as usual outside the public holidays

After Christmas, Angus householders can cut up their real trees and put them in their green bins or take them to one of our recycling centres.

The council says it will not accept any trees left beside bins.