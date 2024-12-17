Notorious dine-and-dasher admits heroin dealing after police raid Arbroath home

Police who raided an Arbroath woman’s home found more than £3,000 worth of heroin cut with caffiene and paracetamol.

Kerry Anne Smith’s home in Sidney Street was raided by officers on May 7 last year and she was found inside with two others.

Officers seized just under 80g of Class A drugs and found incriminating text messages on a mobile phone.

Smith – who hit headlines this summer for a brazen spree of dine-and-dash strikes – will be sentenced in the new year.

Police intel

Smith, 35, was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of diamorphine while acting with another.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court police received information regarding the supply of illicit drugs and raided Smith’s home with a search warrant.

They found her inside with two other people.

Following a search of the home, they found a bag of powder weighing just over 77g containing diamorphine, caffeine and paracetamol.

Another smaller bag of the concoction weighing just over 2g was also seized.

A mobile phone recovered at the property was examined.

“A multitude of messages were recovered which implicated the accused in the supply of diamorphine,” Mr Gordon said.

The prosecutor explained the illegal haul was valued at between £1,890 and £3,140, depending on the size of deals.

Smith admitted she was concerned in the supply of the drug between April 17 and May 7 2023.

Her pleas of not guilty to possessing Class B amphetamines, Class C Alprazolam and a Class B synthetic cannabinoid designer drug listed in court papers as MDMB-4en-PINACA were accepted.

Sentencing next year

Smith, who has summary convictions for possession of drugs, was on bail at the time from Hamilton Sheriff Court.

She is due to be sentenced for that case – also an incident of being concerned in the supply of drugs and also prosecuted on indictment – later this week.

In relation to her Arbroath case, solicitor Billy Rennie asked for background reports to be prepared.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until January 23.

Smith was jailed earlier this year for eight months when she pled guilty to a string of high-profile dine-and-dashes from Tayside hospitality businesses.

She and her partner in crime Shaun Dempsey were both locked up after pleading guilty to the brass-necked offences which drew significant social media attention.

In the space of just 17 days, Smith racked up unpaid dining bills totalling £380 after hightailing it from Coast and The Marina in Arbroath, Ganges in Carnoustie and CriDo’s in Perth.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.