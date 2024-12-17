Notorious dine-and-dasher admits heroin dealing after police raid Arbroath home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Notorious dine-and-dasher admits heroin dealing after police raid Arbroath home

Kerry Anne Smith, who hit headlines for her summer dine-and-dash spree, had more than £3,000 worth of Class A drugs in her home.

By Ross Gardiner
Forfar Sheriff Court sign
Smith admitted heroin dealing when she appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Police who raided an Arbroath woman’s home found more than £3,000 worth of heroin cut with caffiene and paracetamol.

Kerry Anne Smith’s home in Sidney Street was raided by officers on May 7 last year and she was found inside with two others.

Officers seized just under 80g of Class A drugs and found incriminating text messages on a mobile phone.

Smith – who hit headlines this summer for a brazen spree of dine-and-dash strikes – will be sentenced in the new year.

Police intel

Smith, 35, was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit being concerned in the supply of diamorphine while acting with another.

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court police received information regarding the supply of illicit drugs and raided Smith’s home with a search warrant.

They found her inside with two other people.

Following a search of the home, they found a bag of powder weighing just over 77g containing diamorphine, caffeine and paracetamol.

Another smaller bag of the concoction weighing just over 2g was also seized.

A mobile phone recovered at the property was examined.

“A multitude of messages were recovered which implicated the accused in the supply of diamorphine,” Mr Gordon said.

The prosecutor explained the illegal haul was valued at between £1,890 and £3,140, depending on the size of deals.

Smith admitted she was concerned in the supply of the drug between April 17 and May 7 2023.

Her pleas of not guilty to possessing Class B amphetamines, Class C Alprazolam and a Class B synthetic cannabinoid designer drug listed in court papers as MDMB-4en-PINACA were accepted.

Sentencing next year

Smith, who has summary convictions for possession of drugs, was on bail at the time from Hamilton Sheriff Court.

She is due to be sentenced for that case – also an incident of being concerned in the supply of drugs and also prosecuted on indictment – later this week.

In relation to her Arbroath case, solicitor Billy Rennie asked for background reports to be prepared.

Sheriff Paul Ralph deferred sentencing until January 23.

Smith was jailed earlier this year for eight months when she pled guilty to a string of high-profile dine-and-dashes from Tayside hospitality businesses.

She and her partner in crime Shaun Dempsey were both locked up after pleading guilty to the brass-necked offences which drew significant social media attention.

In the space of just 17 days, Smith racked up unpaid dining bills totalling £380 after hightailing it from Coast and The Marina in Arbroath, Ganges in Carnoustie and CriDo’s in Perth.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Pitkerro Road crash
Dundee car flip pensioner 'didn't realise Scotland had no drink-drive tolerance'
Dundee Sheriff Court
Man accused of keeping dead XL bullies in Dundee flat
Kristopher Hutton
Bouncer needed stitches after punter's Broughty Ferry pub attack
Chelsea O'Rourke
Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Gardening conman and attacker sentenced
HMP Stirling sign
Fife murderer assaulted Stirling prison guard with punch on nose
Ben Douglas
'Selfish' Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree
Lushuai Maxwell
Paedophile Dundee student 'created a demand' for child abuse images
Kevin Wood
Fife man claims explicit messages to '14-year-old girl' were 'drunken mistake'
James Devine
Fife football coach snared by paedophile hunters after sex chats with 'child'