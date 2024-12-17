Dundee United title winner opens up on agonising Tannadice axe – just weeks before becoming a dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United title winner opens up on agonising Tannadice axe – just weeks before becoming a dad

Liam Grimshaw remains without a club after leaving the Tangerines in September.

By Alan Temple
Liam Grimshaw, far left, clutches the Championship trophy
Grimshaw, far left, clutches the Championship trophy. Image: SNS

Liam Grimshaw has opened up on the heartbreak of being released by Dundee United – just weeks before becoming a first-time father.

The versatile Englishman was a key part of the Tangerines side that romped to promotion from the Championship last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions after penning a two-year contract in the summer of 2024.

However, he was deemed surplus to requirements following United’s return to the Premiership – featuring just twice in the opening weeks of the campaign – and was ultimately released on the final day of the transfer window.

It left Grimshaw and pregnant wife, Courtney, weighing up their next step following seven successful years in Scotland.

He discussed that challenging journey in a first-hand piece for Nutmeg Magazine.

Liam Grimshaw during his time at Dundee United
Liam Grimshaw departed United in September. Image: SNS

Grimshaw wrote: “Rejection is one of football’s many occupational hazards, it waits down carpeted hallways like the grimmest of reapers and no one is safe from its deathly sickle.

“From players and managers to chief execs, each pawn in this ficklest of sports is both disposable and interchangeable. It’s something you become accustomed to over the course of a career, but it never becomes any easier.

“My latest September shunning epitomised this more than any other.

“With Courtney heavily pregnant and myself unemployed, the uncertainty hung heavy. We had spent almost a third of our lives in Scotland, creating memories along the way that would last forever.

Liam Grimshaw ahead of a fixture at Airdrie
Liam Grimshaw ahead of a fixture at Airdrie. Image: SNS

“We had also met brilliant friends and Courtney had set up a successful business. On the flip side, we had endured some of our toughest days north of the border, with family members passing away and Courtney suffering two miscarriages.

“Although proud Lancastrians, Scotland had become our life. Now that hung in the balance.”

Grimshaw’s homecoming

Despite interest in Scotland – Partick Thistle were reportedly the most active of his suitors – Grimshaw ultimately made the decision to return to his native Lancashire to be closer to friends and family, and last month welcomed baby Luna into the world.

His is still without a club.

Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Liam Grimshaw, pictured, takes a throw at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“From a personal point of view, my mind was awash with the pros, cons and various permutations that the next step would inevitably bring,” the former Motherwell and Morton man continued.

“On one hand, I was dealing with the loss of my job, constantly checking my phone for a message from my agent or calls from an unknown number that could belong to a manager.

“On the other, the logistics of moving house, caring for my pregnant wife and becoming a first-time father.

“Having played the game professionally for almost 15 full seasons, the selfish part of me would have dived straight back in at the first opportunity. However, as many parents will know, once there’s a baby on the way life becomes about much more than you.

“Turning down contracts was far from easy, but in the end a decision had to be made. Packing up our life, we left the place we had called “home” and actually returned home.”

Uncertainty

He added: “As I write this, uncertainty still shrouds my footballing career, but uncertainty is life in a nutshell. Tomorrow is never promised, so I’ll enjoy what’s in front of me right now. Luna, Courtney and our closest family. The rest will take care of itself.”

The entire article is available to read via Nutmeg here.

The Fir Park LED screen shows 'VAR check' during United's clash with Motherwell. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Louis Moult, left, and strike-partner Sam Dalby
Jim Goodwin said Dundee United would 'take their medicine' after the defeat.
Glenn Middleton does battle with Marvin Kaleta of Motherwell.
A series of Christmas gifts are on offer from the area's football clubs. Image: Dundee FC/Dundee United
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
Jack Walton, left, looks on after being beaten for a fourth time.
Vicko Sevelj shows off Dundee United's new third kit that they will sport against Motherwell
Jim Goodwin addresses the Dundee United fans
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Conversation