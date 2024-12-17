Dundee car flip pensioner ‘didn’t realise Scotland had no drink-drive tolerance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee car flip pensioner ‘didn’t realise Scotland had no drink-drive tolerance’

James Jackson flipped his car in Dundee while almost four times the limit.

By Ciaran Shanks
Pitkerro Road crash
Jackson flipped his car while drink-driving on Pitkerro Road. Image: Supplied

A drunk pensioner who flipped his car in the middle of a busy Dundee road said he did not realise Scotland had “no tolerance” for drink-drivers.

James Jackson was found to be almost than four times the limit after his car ended up on its roof on Pitkerro Road on November 24.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Jackson had travelled up from his home in North Somerset for his brother’s funeral, which was held days after the incident.

Police attended the crash scene and found the 74-year-old standing at the side of the road/

His car was in the middle of the road.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “Two parked vehicles had significant damage to them.

“The ambulance service attended and checked over the accused and he did not require treatment.”

Pitkerro Road crash
Police at the scene of the crash on Pitkerro Road. Image: Supplied

Jackson pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (83mics/ 22).

He appeared in court without legal representation and answered questions from Sheriff Clair McLachlan.

He said: “I only come up to Dundee once a year.

“I didn’t realise they had no tolerance (for drink driving).”

The sheriff interjected: “You were way above the limit in England as well.

“You are very fortunate not to have done injury to yourself and others.”

The limit is England is still 35mics – the old Scottish limit.

Retired Jackson, who said he only uses his car to make trips to Dundee, added: “I went out because I had just lost my brother 12 days before.

“It was five days before the funeral when this happened.”

He was fined £220 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Forfar Sheriff Court sign
Notorious dine-and-dasher admits heroin dealing after police raid Arbroath home
Dundee Sheriff Court
Man accused of keeping dead XL bullies in Dundee flat
Kristopher Hutton
Bouncer needed stitches after punter's Broughty Ferry pub attack
Chelsea O'Rourke
Woman sentenced over drunken brawl at Perth wedding
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Gardening conman and attacker sentenced
HMP Stirling sign
Fife murderer assaulted Stirling prison guard with punch on nose
Ben Douglas
'Selfish' Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree
Lushuai Maxwell
Paedophile Dundee student 'created a demand' for child abuse images
Kevin Wood
Fife man claims explicit messages to '14-year-old girl' were 'drunken mistake'
James Devine
Fife football coach snared by paedophile hunters after sex chats with 'child'