Dundee car flip pensioner ‘didn’t realise Scotland had no drink-drive tolerance’

A drunk pensioner who flipped his car in the middle of a busy Dundee road said he did not realise Scotland had “no tolerance” for drink-drivers.

James Jackson was found to be almost than four times the limit after his car ended up on its roof on Pitkerro Road on November 24.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Jackson had travelled up from his home in North Somerset for his brother’s funeral, which was held days after the incident.

Police attended the crash scene and found the 74-year-old standing at the side of the road/

His car was in the middle of the road.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “Two parked vehicles had significant damage to them.

“The ambulance service attended and checked over the accused and he did not require treatment.”

Jackson pled guilty to driving with excess alcohol (83mics/ 22).

He appeared in court without legal representation and answered questions from Sheriff Clair McLachlan.

He said: “I only come up to Dundee once a year.

“I didn’t realise they had no tolerance (for drink driving).”

The sheriff interjected: “You were way above the limit in England as well.

“You are very fortunate not to have done injury to yourself and others.”

The limit is England is still 35mics – the old Scottish limit.

Retired Jackson, who said he only uses his car to make trips to Dundee, added: “I went out because I had just lost my brother 12 days before.

“It was five days before the funeral when this happened.”

He was fined £220 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

