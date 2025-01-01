Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2025 The traditional New Year's Day Dook at the Ferry dates back to 1891. Dookers enjoy a refreshing dip in the Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Laura Devlin January 1 2025, 6:02pm January 1 2025, 6:02pm Share Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5154165/broughty-ferry-2025-dook-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of hardy Broughty Ferry dookers stripped off and took to the waters of the River Tay to welcome in 2025. The annual New Year’s Day plunge took place at the Ferry harbour on Wednesday, with locals braving the chilling temperatures donned in colourful swimwear. The tradition dates back to 1891, where the fishing communities of Broughty Ferry would gather to herald in the New Year, and now boasts being one of the biggest in Scotland. Many participants often raise money for a charitable cause and over the years thousands have been raised for the Broughty Ferry RNLI. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments from the 2025 Broughty Ferry Dook. Helper/volunteers Heather Miller (left) and Sandra Dowie (right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Pirates, Caroline McAuley (left) and Jacqui Stephenson (right) from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Raising money for the local RNLI Lifeboat is Callidh Smith from Monifieth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Odin Hamilton (aged 6). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Irene Shearer (7th Scout Group, Dundee). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson He’ll be there for you… Fraser Forbes (from Monifieth). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stephen Letford as Batman from Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sheanne Mulholland with son Felix (aged 7). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Craig Buchanan and Aaron Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Donnie Clark (from Broughty Ferry) and Willie Duff (right, from Falkland). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Piper Sam Brass (High School of Dundee Pipe Band). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Fiona Brown (President of Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson In they go! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Shocked faces as they brave the cold! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Some swimmers climb out by the pier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Some enjoying it more than others! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Spectators gather to watch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Nippy! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Hold my glasses! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The RNLI provide safety support. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Crowds gather to watch the dookers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Spectators wrapped up warm watch the dookers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Splashing in the cold! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Dookers enjoy the refreshing water! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Conversation