Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2025

Hundreds of hardy Broughty Ferry dookers stripped off and took to the waters of the River Tay to welcome in 2025.

The annual New Year’s Day plunge took place at the Ferry harbour on Wednesday, with locals braving the chilling temperatures donned in colourful swimwear.

The tradition dates back to 1891, where the fishing communities of Broughty Ferry would gather to herald in the New Year, and now boasts being one of the biggest in Scotland.

Many participants often raise money for a charitable cause and over the years thousands have been raised for the Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments from the 2025 Broughty Ferry Dook.