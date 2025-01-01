Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Best pictures as brave Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2025

The traditional New Year's Day Dook at the Ferry dates back to 1891.

Dookers enjoy a refreshing dip in the Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dookers enjoy a refreshing dip in the Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin

Hundreds of hardy Broughty Ferry dookers stripped off and took to the waters of the River Tay to welcome in 2025.

The annual New Year’s Day plunge took place at the Ferry harbour on Wednesday, with locals braving the chilling temperatures donned in colourful swimwear.

The tradition dates back to 1891, where the fishing communities of Broughty Ferry would gather to herald in the New Year, and now boasts being one of the biggest in Scotland.

Many participants often raise money for a charitable cause and over the years thousands have been raised for the Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the best moments from the 2025 Broughty Ferry Dook.

Helper/volunteers Heather Miller (left) and Sandra Dowie (right). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pirates, Caroline McAuley (left) and Jacqui Stephenson (right) from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Raising money for the local RNLI Lifeboat is Callidh Smith from Monifieth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Odin Hamilton (aged 6). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Irene Shearer (7th Scout Group, Dundee). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
He’ll be there for you… Fraser Forbes (from Monifieth). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stephen Letford as Batman from Stirling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sheanne Mulholland with son Felix (aged 7). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craig Buchanan and Aaron Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Donnie Clark (from Broughty Ferry) and Willie Duff (right, from Falkland). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Piper Sam Brass (High School of Dundee Pipe Band). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fiona Brown (President of Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In they go! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Shocked faces as they brave the cold!  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some swimmers climb out by the pier. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some enjoying it more than others! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spectators gather to watch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nippy! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hold my glasses! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The RNLI provide safety support. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds gather to watch the dookers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spectators wrapped up warm watch the dookers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Splashing in the cold! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dookers enjoy the refreshing water! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Conversation