More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone keen to sign Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay on loan

The former Aberdeen defender spent the first half of the season with Wigan Athletic.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone transfer target Calvin Ramsay during a Scotland training session.
Calvin Ramsay is a St Johnstone transfer target. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have thrown their hat into the ring to sign Liverpool right-back, Calvin Ramsay, on loan.

The former Aberdeen defender, who was bought by the Anfield club for £4 million in 2022, has been recalled by the Premier League giants from a spell with Wigan Athletic that was due to last a full season.

Sources in Merseyside have suggested that their plan is to find Ramsay another club, with Saints one of several who are interested, Courier Sport understands.

After moving south in 2022, the 21-year-old has had a host of injury troubles.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Preston North End.
Calvin Ramsay in action for Preston North End. Image: SNS.

He has been loaned to Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers and then Wigan in the hope of getting him closer to the Liverpool first team.

Busy January transfer window

It’s set to be a busy January transfer window for Saints.

Right-back is one of a number of positions Simo Valakari needs to strengthen.

Drey Wright has filled in there for most games.

So far there have been more outs than ins.

Lewis Neilson has been recalled by Hearts, while Kyle Cameron is expected to join Barrow.

