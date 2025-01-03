SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice is overruled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice is overruled

The Dark Blues opened the scoring against Dundee United after being awarded a spot-kick.

By Alan Temple
The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt
The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt. Image: SNS

Dundee were correctly awarded a penalty kick in their 2-1 derby defeat against Dundee United.

That is the view of the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel following the latest round of VAR reviews.

Referee Steven McLean was called to the monitor at Dens Park after Kevin Holt handled a cross into the United box as the hour-mark approached.

Following a brief look at the footage, the whistler pointed at the spot and Simon Murray duly converted.

And it has been deemed that the VAR intervention was correct by a margin of four to one.

Referee Steven McLean points to the penalty spot in the Dundee derby
Steven McLean points to the penalty spot. Image: SNS

The ruling read: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (4:1) deeming the on-field decision incorrect.

“The majority (4:1) believed VAR was correct to intervene and recommend a review for a possible penalty-kick. One panellist believed that a penalty should not have been awarded and VAR was incorrect to intervene.”

United fought back from Murray’s opener, with Vicko Sevelj leveling before Sam Dalby pounced to make it 2-1 in the dying embers.

Conversation