SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice is overruled

Dundee were correctly awarded a penalty kick in their 2-1 derby defeat against Dundee United.

That is the view of the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel following the latest round of VAR reviews.

Referee Steven McLean was called to the monitor at Dens Park after Kevin Holt handled a cross into the United box as the hour-mark approached.

Following a brief look at the footage, the whistler pointed at the spot and Simon Murray duly converted.

And it has been deemed that the VAR intervention was correct by a margin of four to one.

The ruling read: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (4:1) deeming the on-field decision incorrect.

“The majority (4:1) believed VAR was correct to intervene and recommend a review for a possible penalty-kick. One panellist believed that a penalty should not have been awarded and VAR was incorrect to intervene.”

United fought back from Murray’s opener, with Vicko Sevelj leveling before Sam Dalby pounced to make it 2-1 in the dying embers.