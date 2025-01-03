Dundee United Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park Both sets of fans were in full voice for the second derby of the season. Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Andrew Robson January 3 2025, 9:24am January 3 2025, 9:24am Share Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5154922/dundee-derby-photo-gallery-dens-park/ Copy Link 1 comment Thousands of fans descended on Dens Park for the second Dundee derby of the season. The Dark Blues hosted fierce rivals Dundee United under the lights on Thursday night. The match finished 2-1 to United in front of a sell-out crowd as Sam Dalby scored the winner for the away side. The victory puts The Tangerines in third place ahead of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. Last time the two sides faced off during the opening weekend of the Premiership it resulted in a 2-2 draw. Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments before the Dundee derby. The Dundee United team walk to Dens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Fans make their way to Dens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A selfie with Snappy Sam the Dundee mascot. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Nick and Iona McQueen and Becca Poynter. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Oluwaseun Adewumi of Dundee goes past Emmanuel Adegboyega of Dundee United. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock Dundee’s Seb Palmer-Houlden in action. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group Dundee supporters wrapped up warm! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee’s Simon Murray celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0. Image: by Ross Parker / SNS Group Dundee’s Simon Murray celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0. Image: by Paul Devlin / SNS Group Dundee supporters celebrate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee supporters wave the flags! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Emmanuel Adegboyega of Dundee United challenges for the ball with Seb Palmer-Houlden of Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee United supporters watch on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee’s Clark Robertson and Dundee United’s Sam Dalby in action. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group Luke Graham returned to Dundee’s XI. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock Dundee’s Vicko Sevelj celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group Simon Murray of Dundee races forward. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Sam Dalby scores to make it 2-1. Image: Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group Dundee are awarded a penalty after the ball hits the arm of Dundee United’s Kevin Holt following a VAR check. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin during the match. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj celebrates at full time. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group Dundee United supporters celebrate! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Oluwaseun Adewumi of Dundee shows dejection at the end of the match. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Conversation