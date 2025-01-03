Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park

Thousands of fans descended on Dens Park for the second Dundee derby of the season.

The Dark Blues hosted fierce rivals Dundee United under the lights on Thursday night.

The match finished 2-1 to United in front of a sell-out crowd as Sam Dalby scored the winner for the away side.

The victory puts The Tangerines in third place ahead of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Last time the two sides faced off during the opening weekend of the Premiership it resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments before the Dundee derby.