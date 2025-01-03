Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Best fan pictures from Dundee derby as United emerge victorious at Dens Park

Both sets of fans were in full voice for the second derby of the season.

Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United supporters celebrate their victory. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Thousands of fans descended on Dens Park for the second Dundee derby of the season.

The Dark Blues hosted fierce rivals Dundee United under the lights on Thursday night.

The match finished 2-1 to United in front of a sell-out crowd as Sam Dalby scored the winner for the away side.

The victory puts The Tangerines in third place ahead of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Last time the two sides faced off during the opening weekend of the Premiership it resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture some of the best moments before the Dundee derby.

The Dundee United team walk to Dens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fans make their way to Dens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A selfie with Snappy Sam the Dundee mascot. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Nick and Iona McQueen and Becca Poynter. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Oluwaseun Adewumi of Dundee goes past Emmanuel Adegboyega of Dundee United. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee’s Seb Palmer-Houlden in action. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group
Dundee supporters wrapped up warm! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee’s Simon Murray celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0. Image:  by Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dundee’s Simon Murray celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0. Image: by Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Dundee supporters celebrate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee supporters wave the flags! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Emmanuel Adegboyega of Dundee United challenges for the ball with Seb Palmer-Houlden of Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United supporters watch on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee’s Clark Robertson and Dundee United’s Sam Dalby in action. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Luke Graham returned for Dundee
Luke Graham returned to Dundee’s XI. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock
Dundee’s Vicko Sevelj celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Simon Murray of Dundee races forward. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sam Dalby scores to make it 2-1. Image: Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dundee are awarded a penalty after the ball hits the arm of Dundee United’s Kevin Holt following a VAR check. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dundee United supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin during the match. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dundee United’s Vicko Sevelj celebrates at full time. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group
Dundee United supporters celebrate! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Oluwaseun Adewumi of Dundee shows dejection at the end of the match. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

