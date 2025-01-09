Arbroath man jailed for ‘reprehensible’ Ninewells racism and repeat dirty protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath man jailed for ‘reprehensible’ Ninewells racism and repeat dirty protests

Filthy James Brown spat at a wheelchair user he passed on the way out of hospital before emptying his bowels in police custody.

By Ross Gardiner
James Brown
James Brown.

An Arbroath addict who unleashed foul-mouthed racism at Ninewells staff and spat at a patient emptied his bowels five times in dirty protests at being taken into custody.

Vile James Brown appeared by video link at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and assaulting a wheelchair-user.

Police were called to the hospital, where Brown began using racial slurs at staff.

As officers took him outside, he spat at a patient in a wheelchair, before engaging in a dirty protest in the cell van, which he continued at West Bell Street HQ.

The 38-year-old, whose conduct was labelled “absolutely reprehensible” by his own lawyer, was jailed for two years.

Intoxicated tirade

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court Brown was at Ninewells at 6.15pm on September 24 last year.

He was being disruptive and police were called to help remove him.

He declared everyone who was “black, brown and yellow should go back to their own countries” and a black nurse “needs to go back to the jungle”.

Police had offered Brown a lift home to Arbroath but he struggled with them, trying to headbutt and bite officers.

He told one their mum was “a whore and a prostitute” and added: “I hope you and your family and your bairns die in a house fire”.

While being escorted to a police van, he told a patient using an electric wheelchair they were a spastic and a mongol, before spitting at them.

Brown then told a police officer: “I’m going to rape your Mrs and your bairns.”

Inside the van cage, he removed his clothing and stated: “I’m going to sh*t on the floor.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused then proceeded to do so, before smearing excrement through the cage and on the floor and ceiling.”

He proceeded to defecate a further three times and urinated in the van twice.

Specialist officers were brought in and Brown declared: “I’m a white man, I hate smelly p*kis and n****rs.”

In a cell at West Bell Street HQ, Brown defecated again and smeared excrement on the cell door.

‘Absolutely reprehensible’

Defending, solicitor Keith Sym labelled the behaviour “absolutely reprehensible” and said while his client has “absolutely no recollection” of events, “he readily accepted his guilt”.

He said: “I have seen Mr Brown in the community. He has come into our office heavily under the influence of drugs, almost looking at death’s door.

“I suspect that was similar to his presentation at Ninewells.

“He is much more focused today. He is in a much better frame of mind.

“He apologises, for what it’s worth, for his behaviour.”

Jailed

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Brown for two years.

He said: “I repeat what I have said many times in this court, that staff and patients in any medical building or situation are entitled to give and receive medical attention in a civilised environment.

“Behaviour like yours in an A&E setting is selfish, disruptive, unwanted and unacceptable and will be punished heavily.

“There is no reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.”

