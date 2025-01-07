Dunfermline takeover facing key day as SFA consider James Bord deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline takeover facing key day as SFA consider James Bord deal

The former professional poker player is in negotiations with DAFC Fussball GmbH.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park.
Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline’s proposed takeover could take a significant step forward today.

A deal for the purchase of the East End Park club by a consortium spearheaded by former professional poker player James Bord is close to completion.

Bord and United States-based associates Wai Yin Kelly Kung and Justin Royce Harkema have been in negotiations to buy the shareholding currently owned by DAFC Fussball GmbH.

It is understood they will seek approval for their buy-out at a meeting of the Scottish FA today (Tuesday).

The SFA are required to make a judgement on their multi-club ownership rules given the trio hold a minority stake in Cordoba CF.

James Bord celebrating a seven-figure poker win.
Image: Card Player.

Via their Park Bench company, they bought into the Spanish Second Division outfit, and were added to the board, late last year.

The SFA must also approve the businessmen as ‘fit and proper’ people to hold senior positions with the Fife club.

The governing body’s board members are expected to discuss both today and a positive outcome should speed the conclusion of the deal.

Bord emerged as the preferred bidder following DAFC Fussball’s announcement in August that they were seeking a buyer for their stake in Dunfermline.

The Germany-based group have been de facto owners of the Fifers since making their initial 30 per cent investment in the club in August 2020.

Analytics

With convertible loan notes, it is understood up to 95 per cent of the club is now in the hands of DAFC Fussball.

Bord is keen to implement the data analytics of his Short Circuit Science company based in San Francisco.

Also involved in medical and climate analysis, Short Circuit Science describes itself as being ‘at the forefront of sports analytics, harnessing the power of AI and computer vision to delve deep into the world of sports’.

The work includes player analysis that feeds into training programmes, scouting and player development.

On their website, Short Circuit Science also say they ‘excel in dissecting team dynamics, formations, and play patterns using our cutting-edge computer vision capabilities’.

