Dunfermline takeover facing key day as SFA consider James Bord deal

Dunfermline’s proposed takeover could take a significant step forward today.

A deal for the purchase of the East End Park club by a consortium spearheaded by former professional poker player James Bord is close to completion.

Bord and United States-based associates Wai Yin Kelly Kung and Justin Royce Harkema have been in negotiations to buy the shareholding currently owned by DAFC Fussball GmbH.

It is understood they will seek approval for their buy-out at a meeting of the Scottish FA today (Tuesday).

The SFA are required to make a judgement on their multi-club ownership rules given the trio hold a minority stake in Cordoba CF.

Via their Park Bench company, they bought into the Spanish Second Division outfit, and were added to the board, late last year.

The SFA must also approve the businessmen as ‘fit and proper’ people to hold senior positions with the Fife club.

The governing body’s board members are expected to discuss both today and a positive outcome should speed the conclusion of the deal.

Bord emerged as the preferred bidder following DAFC Fussball’s announcement in August that they were seeking a buyer for their stake in Dunfermline.

The Germany-based group have been de facto owners of the Fifers since making their initial 30 per cent investment in the club in August 2020.

Analytics

With convertible loan notes, it is understood up to 95 per cent of the club is now in the hands of DAFC Fussball.

Bord is keen to implement the data analytics of his Short Circuit Science company based in San Francisco.

Also involved in medical and climate analysis, Short Circuit Science describes itself as being ‘at the forefront of sports analytics, harnessing the power of AI and computer vision to delve deep into the world of sports’.

The work includes player analysis that feeds into training programmes, scouting and player development.

On their website, Short Circuit Science also say they ‘excel in dissecting team dynamics, formations, and play patterns using our cutting-edge computer vision capabilities’.