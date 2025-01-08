Dozens of tractors set to join farming protest on Dundee Kingsway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dozens of tractors set to join farming protest on Dundee Kingsway

"This will cause disruption, that is part of the plan, but we have made police aware."

By Lindsey Hamilton
The tractors will make their way along the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The tractors will make their way along the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Dozens of tractors are set to join a farming protest on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Farmers will descend on the city on Friday to protest against UK Government inheritance tax proposals.

The organiser of the event has encouraged farmers from across the region to join the protest – which will see a line of tractors driving along the busy dual carriageway.

The convoy will meet at Tealing at 10.30am before heading down the A90 and along the Kingsway.

Tractors to drive to Swallow Roundabout in Dundee protest

The tractors will be driven as far as the Swallow Roundabout before turning and repeating their journey.

The protest has been organised by Dundee Farming Awareness Campaign.

One of the organisers, farmer Alistair Hodnett, says locals want to add their voice to concerns expressed across the country about the impact on farming families of the Labour government’s proposals.

The UK Government plans to tax inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m – which were previously exempt – at 20% from April 2026.

Farmers are calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to axe the controversial plans.

‘We want to be responsible about this’

Alistair, who farms at Balmydown, on the outskirts of Dundee – a past vice-president of the NFU – says he wants to see farmers from across Tayside and Fife taking part.

He said: “We need to hold this protest to make people aware of our case and the damage this inheritance tax could cause to local farming families.

“We want to get as many farmers as possible involved to show the power of the farming community and make a difference.”

Alistair Hodnett. Image: Supplied

He added: “This will cause disruption, that is part of the plan, but we have made police aware.

“They can’t stop us but we want to be responsible about this.

“We plan to continue until around 1.30pm and will cover the route two or three times during those hours.”

Alistair says about 40 farmers had already signed up within a couple of hours of advertising the event.

One Fife farmer previously told The Courier that “dying isn’t an option” for anyone working in the sector amid the plans.

The UK Government says it is “not fair for a very small number of claimants each year to claim such a significant amount of relief, when this money could better be used to fund our public services”.

It also says most estates will not be affected by the changes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a planned protest in the Dundee area on Friday.

“A proportionate plan is in place to ensure public safety.”

Conversation