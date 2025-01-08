Dozens of tractors set to join farming protest on Dundee Kingsway

Dozens of tractors are set to join a farming protest on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Farmers will descend on the city on Friday to protest against UK Government inheritance tax proposals.

The organiser of the event has encouraged farmers from across the region to join the protest – which will see a line of tractors driving along the busy dual carriageway.

The convoy will meet at Tealing at 10.30am before heading down the A90 and along the Kingsway.

Tractors to drive to Swallow Roundabout in Dundee protest

The tractors will be driven as far as the Swallow Roundabout before turning and repeating their journey.

The protest has been organised by Dundee Farming Awareness Campaign.

One of the organisers, farmer Alistair Hodnett, says locals want to add their voice to concerns expressed across the country about the impact on farming families of the Labour government’s proposals.

The UK Government plans to tax inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m – which were previously exempt – at 20% from April 2026.

Farmers are calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to axe the controversial plans.

‘We want to be responsible about this’

Alistair, who farms at Balmydown, on the outskirts of Dundee – a past vice-president of the NFU – says he wants to see farmers from across Tayside and Fife taking part.

He said: “We need to hold this protest to make people aware of our case and the damage this inheritance tax could cause to local farming families.

“We want to get as many farmers as possible involved to show the power of the farming community and make a difference.”

He added: “This will cause disruption, that is part of the plan, but we have made police aware.

“They can’t stop us but we want to be responsible about this.

“We plan to continue until around 1.30pm and will cover the route two or three times during those hours.”

Alistair says about 40 farmers had already signed up within a couple of hours of advertising the event.

One Fife farmer previously told The Courier that “dying isn’t an option” for anyone working in the sector amid the plans.

The UK Government says it is “not fair for a very small number of claimants each year to claim such a significant amount of relief, when this money could better be used to fund our public services”.

It also says most estates will not be affected by the changes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a planned protest in the Dundee area on Friday.

“A proportionate plan is in place to ensure public safety.”