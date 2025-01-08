Perth’s Knife Angel statue set for torchlit send-off from city

The people of Perth will bid an emotional farewell to the Knife Angel statue this Friday.

The 27ft sculpture, made from 100,000 seized blades, is being sent on its way with a torchlit procession.

Among those taking part will be the families of Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon.

The two young Perth men were both stabbed to death.

Their families supported the arrival of the Knife Angel in Perth, and the conversations about knife crime which it has prompted.

Barry’s aunt Jade Taylor said it would mean everything to them if the people of Perth could join them for the procession on Friday.

“Barry and Cammy should still be here with us, smiling, laughing, and living their lives,” she said.

“But that was stolen in the worst possible way by monsters using knives, leaving behind devastated family and friends.

“When the justice system is failing families so badly, it’s even more important for communities to stand together against knife crime.”

‘Perth will remember Knife Angel for years to come’

Also known as the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, the Knife Angel has been positioned in King Edward Street, beside Perth Museum, since the end of November.

This was its first visit to Scotland after touring England and Wales since 2018.

And it has been a popular and powerful addition to the city’s streets, inspiring countless photographs and social media posts.

Friday’s torchlit procession will start at 4.15pm at Perth and Kinross Council HQ at 2 High Street, before making its way to the Knife Angel.

There, a Book of Reflections will be presented to Clive Knowles from the British Ironwork Centre, which created the statue.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Councillor Grant Laing says it has been an honour for Perth to host the Knife Angel – and to observe its impact.

“From the moment it arrived in Perth, we have seen how so many people have stopped to admire the statue, read about its purpose and take time to sign the Book of Reflections,” he said.

“I am sure people will remember the Knife Angel for many years to come.”

Still time to remember victims in Perth Book of Reflections

Cameron and Barry’s families told the The Courier about their heartache as the Knife Angel arrived in Perth.

Cameron, 20, known as Cammy to his loved ones, was stabbed to death at a flat in South Methven Street in 2023.

His killer Caleb Ferguson was jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh last year.

He was ordered to serve 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Barry, 22, was knifed to death at a flat in Wallace Court in June 2019.

His killer Robbie Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide two years later.

He was granted temporary release from prison in November after being denied parole in October.

Police, professionals, teaching staff and school children have also heard about knife crime from a range of speakers during the statue’s stay.

The Book of Reflections can still be signed online here.