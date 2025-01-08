Perth’s Knife Angel statue set for torchlit send-off from city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Knife Angel statue set for torchlit send-off from city

The families of Perth knife crime victims are urging locals to stand in solidarity with them as they bid farewell to the Knife Angel.

By Morag Lindsay
Knife Angel statue with pleading outstretched hands outside Perth Museum
The Knife Angel statue is leaving Perth for its next location. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The people of Perth will bid an emotional farewell to the Knife Angel statue this Friday.

The 27ft sculpture, made from 100,000 seized blades, is being sent on its way with a torchlit procession.

Among those taking part will be the families of Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon.

The two young Perth men were both stabbed to death.

Their families supported the arrival of the Knife Angel in Perth, and the conversations about knife crime which it has prompted.

Barry’s aunt Jade Taylor said it would mean everything to them if the people of Perth could join them for the procession on Friday.

Jade Taylor standing beside Knife Angel statue in Perth
Jade Taylor is inviting locals to join the procession. Image: Supplied.

“Barry and Cammy should still be here with us, smiling, laughing, and living their lives,” she said.

“But that was stolen in the worst possible way by monsters using knives, leaving behind devastated family and friends.

“When the justice system is failing families so badly, it’s even more important for communities to stand together against knife crime.”

‘Perth will remember Knife Angel for years to come’

Also known as the National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, the Knife Angel has been positioned in King Edward Street, beside Perth Museum, since the end of November.

Close-up of Knife Angel statue showing layer upon layer of blades
The Knife Angel is made from confiscated and surrendered blades. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

This was its first visit to Scotland after touring England and Wales since 2018.

And it has been a popular and powerful addition to the city’s streets, inspiring countless photographs and social media posts.

Friday’s torchlit procession will start at 4.15pm at Perth and Kinross Council HQ at 2 High Street, before making its way to the Knife Angel.

People taking photos of Knife Angel statue outside Perth Museum.
The Knife Angel has been admired during its stay in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There, a Book of Reflections will be presented to Clive Knowles from the British Ironwork Centre, which created the statue.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Councillor Grant Laing says it has been an honour for Perth to host the Knife Angel – and to observe its impact.

Photos of Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon on a table inside Perth Museum, with knife angel visible, from the back, through window onto street outside.
Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon were remembered inside Perth Museum while the Knife Angel stood guard outside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“From the moment it arrived in Perth, we have seen how so many people have stopped to admire the statue, read about its purpose and take time to sign the Book of Reflections,” he said.

“I am sure people will remember the Knife Angel for many years to come.”

Still time to remember victims in Perth Book of Reflections

Cameron and Barry’s families told the The Courier about their heartache as the Knife Angel arrived in Perth.

Cameron, 20, known as Cammy to his loved ones, was stabbed to death at a flat in South Methven Street in 2023.

Cammy's parents Kerry Burgess and Scott Rae standing in front of the Knife Angel statue outside Perth Museum
Cammy’s parents Kerry Burgess and Scott Rae. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

His killer Caleb Ferguson was jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh last year.

He was ordered to serve 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Barry, 22, was knifed to death at a flat in Wallace Court in June 2019.

Group of people standing in front of Knife Angel statue lit up at night
Barry’s brother Stuart Dixon travelled from Australia to visit the Knife Angel statue with friends in Perth. Image: Supplied.

His killer Robbie Smullen was convicted of culpable homicide two years later.

He was granted temporary release from prison in November after being denied parole in October.

Police, professionals, teaching staff and school children have also heard about knife crime from a range of speakers during the statue’s stay.

The Book of Reflections can still be signed online here.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Garry Viaduct near Blair Atholl in Highland Perthshire.
34-mile diversion for Perthshire drivers due to viaduct works
Eoin Scallan
Gleneagles chef keeps licence after knocking down pedestrian in Auchterarder
A graphic with text reading: Perth & Kinross sex offenders. How many live near you?
How many sex offenders live in your Perth and Kinross postcode?
Liam Russell.
Fife fiend battered Perth Prison inmate day before release date
Former Ian R Taylor furniture outlet on Scone's Perth Road.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Flagship' Greens grocery store planned for landmark Scone building
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
Body found near Perth in search for missing ScotRail employee John McNeil
Shannon Singh leaving the Love Island villa
11 memorable reality TV show moments featuring Tayside and Fife contestants
2
A front image of the Lineside Cottage behind the railway line near Pitlochry.
Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale
A Stagecoach bus operating the 73A bus from Ninewells Hospital to Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology after nearly 50 Tayside and Fife bus services cancelled in one day
John Forde
Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with 'sinister' letter opener

Conversation