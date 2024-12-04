EXCLUSIVE: Perth families united in grief open up on knife-crime tragedies as statue arrives in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Perth families united in grief open up on knife-crime tragedies as statue arrives in city

The families of Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon spoke to The Courier as Knife Angel sculpture went on display in Perth.

families speak out as Knife angel revealed in Perth
Cameron Rae's parents Kerry Burgess and Scott Rae with Barry Dixon's aunt, Jade Taylor (middle). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The lives of Cameron Rae and Barry Dixon, two young men from Perth, were tragically cut short by knife crime.

And this week their families united in grief to open up to The Courier about the daily heartbreak they face after losing Cameron, 20, and Barry, 22 – and discuss what they claim is a culture normalising a knife-carrying epidemic.

It comes as the Knife Angel sculpture, made up of 100,000 seized blades, arrived in the Fair City.

‘Crippled with grief’

Cameron’s dad Scott Rae – speaking publicly for the first time about the loss of his son – told us: “We don’t really know what life is anymore.

“Life for us now is so difficult.

“We must see an end to young people thinking it is ok to go out carrying a knife.

“Until there is a proper punishment and deterrent for murdering someone with a knife this will continue.”

Cameron, known as Cammy to his family and friends, was stabbed to death at a flat in the South Methven Street in April last year.

knife angel perth
Pictures of Barry Dixon and Cameron Rae at Perth Museum with Knife Angel outside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Last month his killer Caleb Ferguson was jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh and ordered to serve 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Barry, 22, was knifed to death at a flat in Wallace Court in June 2019, with Robbie Smullen convicted of culpable homicide two years later.

Smullen – sentenced to eight years in prison – was out on bail when he stabbed Barry and set to appear in court the next day for brandishing an iron bar at him and his friends a year earlier.

Two weeks ago, he was granted temporary release from prison after being denied parole in October.

cameron rae murder
Cameron Rae. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
knife angel Perth
Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor
A young Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor.

Jade Taylor, Barry’s aunt, says: “For us, now, we are merely existing.

“Time moves on and gradually other people forget. But, for us, Barry’s death will never go away.

“We will never get over the fact our beautiful boy, who grew up surrounded by love, spent the last moments of his life surrounded by monsters.

“We have been crippled with grief.”

‘Trying to make life work’

Cameron’s mum Kerry Burgess shares these sentiments.

She says: “We are trying to make life work when everything has been ripped apart.

“I find myself just bursting into tears some days, but we have to try to continue.

“We still have to try to explain one day that Cammy was murdered to his little brother, who is only six.

“He knows something bad happened, but we need to work out a way to tell him one day.”

knife angel Perth
Kerry Burgess and Scott Rae at the Knife Angel statue in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Both families are supportive of the arrival of the Knife Angel sculpture – also known as the National Monument Against Violence And Aggression – in their home city.

The 27ft statue will be on display on King Edward Street throughout this month.

It was created to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour and act as a memorial to those whose lives have been lost due to knife crime.

On Monday, Perth Museum staff welcomed the families and helped them set up their own tributes to Cameron and Barry against the Knife Angel backdrop.

Canvases of the boys were created by blacksmith Brian Meddicks, Jade’s partner.

Knife Angel message

Jade – who has supported The Courier’s A Voice For Victims campaign calling for reform of the parole system – says: “I hope the Knife Angel, and us speaking out, helps drive home to young people why they shouldn’t carry knives.

“It seems the carrying of knives has become normalised and isn’t being treated as seriously as it should be.

“Young people have to understand that it’s not normal to carry a knife.

knife angel Perth
Barry Dixon’s aunt Jade Taylor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But they continue to do so in great numbers because there is no real punishment for doing so.

“If the youth justice system could hand out greater punishments they might listen and stop doing it – at the moment there is nothing to stop them and people are dying.”

In October, it emerged Cameron’s killer Ferguson, 20, was caught by police carrying a blade in Perth less than six months before the murder.

Last month, mum Kerry asked: “Why was Ferguson out having been caught with a knife?

‘Get knives off the streets’

Both families say the justice system has failed them.

Cameron’s dad Scott adds: “My feeling all along is that everything continues to be in place for the people who commit those crimes and not enough for the families of victims.

“We don’t need to keep hearing about the person who killed our son.

“What we want the authorities to concentrate on is getting knives off the streets.

“If friends and family of people who carry knives report it immediately, we could prevent what happened to us from happening to other families.”

“If police stepped in early to make sure he [Ferguson] wasn’t carrying a blade Cammy might still be alive.

“For us this tragedy will never go away – it still feels like it happened yesterday.

“It is with us constantly and we somehow have to try to go on living our lives without our son.”

