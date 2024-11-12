Cameron Rae’s parents vow to fulfil murdered Perth man’s window-cleaning dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cameron Rae’s parents vow to fulfil murdered Perth man’s window-cleaning dream

The 20-year-old's family say he would have been "super proud" of their new enterprise.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Cameron Rae mum and dad's new business
Cameron's parents Scott Rae and Kerry Burgess with their window cleaning van Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The heartbroken parents of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae have vowed to fulfil their beloved son’s greatest dream.

Cameron, 20, known as “Cammy” to his friends and family, was stabbed to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April 2023.

At the High Court in Edinburgh last week his killer Caleb Ferguson was jailed for life.

Now Cameron’s mum and dad – Kerry Burgess and Scott Rae – have set up a window cleaning company in their son’s name to fulfil his ambition.

Mum and dad say they will make Cameron Rae’s dream come true

Kerry explained: “Cameron was a window cleaner and he had started buying bits for setting up his own round – that was his dream.

“He passed his driving test and planned to get a van after he had gone on a holiday.

“Sadly all this was taken from him so I and his dad Scott decided we will make his dreams come true.”

cameron rae murder
Cameron Rae. Image: Kerry Burgess
Cameron Rae's parents new venture
Cameron’s parents Scott Rae and Kerry Burgess. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The couple have called their new venture King Cammy Services.

“We want to do this for Cammy and as it’s for our boy it will push us forward and inspire us more,” Kerry said.

The couple will themselves carry out the window cleaning and other work such as cleaning gutters.

Kerry said: “We haven’t been at work since all this happened so now we want to do this for Cammy.

“I know he will be super proud.”

Mum of murdered Perth man has ‘no faith in the justice system’

After the sentencing in Edinburgh Kerry told The Courier she felt deflated and had no faith in the justice system.

At his sentencing Ferguson, who previously admitted killing Cameron but denied the murder charge, was jailed for life and told it would be 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson

She said: “It’s scary that you can take someone’s life and only be jailed for a guaranteed 16 years – crazy.

“His family can go forward and visit him in prison. I can only visit my poor boy every day at the cemetery.”

During the trial, the court heard Cameron was stabbed three times by Ferguson on April 8 last year.

Ferguson and a friend then fled after alerting the authorities.

Police arrived to find Cameron grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Last month Kerry praised the police and the people of Perth for their support after Cameron’s death.

More from Perth & Kinross

Crowd of people, some with Save Scone library placards
Save Scone Library protesters told 'significant savings' must be made
Marie STorrie and Steven Lawrie holding plank of wood in front of Perth branch of Wooden Floor Store
Meet the Perthshire influencer with 643k followers and her name on a flooring line
Thomas McPhee
Perthshire restaurateur preyed on two teenage girls as they lay in their beds
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Family of Perth stabbing victim fear they won't know if killer Robbie Smullen is…
Private James Collinson in Army uniform
Prosecutors consider charges over Deepcut barracks where Perth Army recruit died
Darren Donaldson
Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl's rape in Tayside
Alan Cumming in tartan suit.
Alan Cumming to visit Pitlochry for C4 show Scotland's Poshest Train
2
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
Revellers enjoying Heartland Festival 2024.
Wellerman singer and trad rockers to headline Pitlochry's Heartland Festival
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…

Conversation