Cameron Rae’s parents vow to fulfil murdered Perth man’s window-cleaning dream

The heartbroken parents of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae have vowed to fulfil their beloved son’s greatest dream.

Cameron, 20, known as “Cammy” to his friends and family, was stabbed to death at a flat in the city’s South Methven Street in April 2023.

At the High Court in Edinburgh last week his killer Caleb Ferguson was jailed for life.

Now Cameron’s mum and dad – Kerry Burgess and Scott Rae – have set up a window cleaning company in their son’s name to fulfil his ambition.

Mum and dad say they will make Cameron Rae’s dream come true

Kerry explained: “Cameron was a window cleaner and he had started buying bits for setting up his own round – that was his dream.

“He passed his driving test and planned to get a van after he had gone on a holiday.

“Sadly all this was taken from him so I and his dad Scott decided we will make his dreams come true.”

The couple have called their new venture King Cammy Services.

“We want to do this for Cammy and as it’s for our boy it will push us forward and inspire us more,” Kerry said.

The couple will themselves carry out the window cleaning and other work such as cleaning gutters.

Kerry said: “We haven’t been at work since all this happened so now we want to do this for Cammy.

“I know he will be super proud.”

Mum of murdered Perth man has ‘no faith in the justice system’

After the sentencing in Edinburgh Kerry told The Courier she felt deflated and had no faith in the justice system.

At his sentencing Ferguson, who previously admitted killing Cameron but denied the murder charge, was jailed for life and told it would be 16 years before he is eligible for parole.

She said: “It’s scary that you can take someone’s life and only be jailed for a guaranteed 16 years – crazy.

“His family can go forward and visit him in prison. I can only visit my poor boy every day at the cemetery.”

During the trial, the court heard Cameron was stabbed three times by Ferguson on April 8 last year.

Ferguson and a friend then fled after alerting the authorities.

Police arrived to find Cameron grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Last month Kerry praised the police and the people of Perth for their support after Cameron’s death.