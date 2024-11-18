£700k upkeep bill for crumbling Forfar police station since 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£700k upkeep bill for crumbling Forfar police station since 2021

Police Scotland unexpectedly moved out of its divisional West High Street headquarters in September due to health and safety concerns around the Forfar building.

By Graham Brown
Eastern Division Police HQ in Forfar was suddenly vacated in September. Image: Google
Eastern Division Police HQ in Forfar was suddenly vacated in September. Image: Google

Repairs and maintenance on Forfar’s now empty police station have totalled more than £700,000 in the last four years.

The figures emerged after Police Scotland pulled its officers from divisional headquarters in September over health and safety fears.

It followed years of concern around the structural condition of the West High Street building.

Storm Frank caused serious damage to the station in 2015, leading to a £1.5 million repair bill estimate.

It was badly hit again in 2023.

Forfar police station on West High Street.
West High Street police HQ has suffered years of problems. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And Police Scotland was already formulating plans to relocate when the September decision was taken.

It carried out a public consultation on a plan to move to William Wallace House on Angus Council’s campus at Orchardbank industrial estate.

In the meantime, officers and other staff have temporarily moved into the council’s Angus House HQ.

FOI figures detail Forfar police HQ spend

Freedom of Information data has now revealed the cost of looking after the leaking property.

Those related to the building fabric, insurance, bills and grounds upkeep – but not staff costs.

The totals were:

  • 2021 £132,359
  • 2022 £115,699
  • 2023 £181,109
  • 2024  £190,082.

In addition, other capital costs at West High Street included £28,684 on the heating and ventilation system; a £48k fire risk assessment and almost £9,000 of custody suite improvements.

‘Frantic flit’ concern

Scottish Conservatives shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “The frantic flit from Forfar is symbolic of how Police Scotland is expected to work now.

“A crumbling estate with too few cops to inhabit it.

“And no resources or support from this SNP Scottish Government to do anything about it.

“In Tayside, the force has got rid of some smaller offices over the past several years.”

Mr Kerr added: “The result is going to be replicated across Scotland.

“Police are struggling with huge bills including a massive rates headache.

“More and more empty buildings in the middle of communities that were built for a single purpose,” said the north east MSP.

‘Valuable’ local consultation on Forfar station future

Meanwhile, area Superintendent Suzanne Smith said consideration of the way forward in Forfar remains under discussion.

“The public consultation has provided valuable insights, and we are using this information to inform our decision,” she said.

“There are no plans to conduct an additional survey.

Angus House council HQ in Forfar.
Angus Council offered Police Scotland space in its Orchardbank headquarters. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“Discussions regarding the future of Forfar police station are ongoing.”

She added: “We remain committed to identifying a solution that delivers the best value for the community and operational needs.

“We expect to remain in the temporary accommodation within Angus House, Orchardbank until a decision about the new location for Forfar police station is made.

“Our officers and staff have settled in well to Angus House, we are grateful to Angus Council for their continued support.”

Conversation