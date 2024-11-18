£700k upkeep bill for crumbling Forfar police station since 2021

Repairs and maintenance on Forfar’s now empty police station have totalled more than £700,000 in the last four years.

The figures emerged after Police Scotland pulled its officers from divisional headquarters in September over health and safety fears.

It followed years of concern around the structural condition of the West High Street building.

Storm Frank caused serious damage to the station in 2015, leading to a £1.5 million repair bill estimate.

It was badly hit again in 2023.

And Police Scotland was already formulating plans to relocate when the September decision was taken.

It carried out a public consultation on a plan to move to William Wallace House on Angus Council’s campus at Orchardbank industrial estate.

In the meantime, officers and other staff have temporarily moved into the council’s Angus House HQ.

FOI figures detail Forfar police HQ spend

Freedom of Information data has now revealed the cost of looking after the leaking property.

Those related to the building fabric, insurance, bills and grounds upkeep – but not staff costs.

The totals were:

2021 £132,359

2022 £115,699

2023 £181,109

2024 £190,082.

In addition, other capital costs at West High Street included £28,684 on the heating and ventilation system; a £48k fire risk assessment and almost £9,000 of custody suite improvements.

‘Frantic flit’ concern

Scottish Conservatives shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “The frantic flit from Forfar is symbolic of how Police Scotland is expected to work now.

“A crumbling estate with too few cops to inhabit it.

“And no resources or support from this SNP Scottish Government to do anything about it.

“In Tayside, the force has got rid of some smaller offices over the past several years.”

Mr Kerr added: “The result is going to be replicated across Scotland.

“Police are struggling with huge bills including a massive rates headache.

“More and more empty buildings in the middle of communities that were built for a single purpose,” said the north east MSP.

‘Valuable’ local consultation on Forfar station future

Meanwhile, area Superintendent Suzanne Smith said consideration of the way forward in Forfar remains under discussion.

“The public consultation has provided valuable insights, and we are using this information to inform our decision,” she said.

“There are no plans to conduct an additional survey.

“Discussions regarding the future of Forfar police station are ongoing.”

She added: “We remain committed to identifying a solution that delivers the best value for the community and operational needs.

“We expect to remain in the temporary accommodation within Angus House, Orchardbank until a decision about the new location for Forfar police station is made.

“Our officers and staff have settled in well to Angus House, we are grateful to Angus Council for their continued support.”