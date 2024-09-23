Forfar police move into Angus Council HQ after closure of station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar police move into Angus Council HQ after closure of station

The station on West High Street shut earlier this month amid concerns the building was unsafe. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Angus House, Forfar
Police in Forfar will be based at Angus House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Police in Forfar will move into Angus Council’s headquarters after the closure of the town’s police station.

The station on West High Street closed earlier this month amid safety concerns for the building.

It has been affected by long-term structural issues and suffered significant storm damage in 2023.

Police Scotland has confirmed that officers will be temporarily based at Angus House from this week.

Forfar police station on West High Street. Image: Google Street View

There will also be a portable office at West High Street as a base for estates staff.

Discussions are underway with the council for police to permanently move to William Wallace House in Orchardbank Business Park.

Forfar Police to move to Angus House after ‘health and safety concerns’ close station

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Angus, said: “I would like to first thank local officers, staff plus the local community for their understanding over the last week.

“When we opened public consultation in July on our proposal to relocate, our intention was to remain at West High Street until a decision was approved and a new location was ready.

“However, the health and safety of our officers and staff is a top priority, and unfortunately a compliance concern arose which necessitated the difficult decision to close the building.

“We have kept local stakeholders informed and we are pleased that Angus Council has invited us to share part of their building at Angus House in Orchardbank Business Park, which we will be able to use as an interim measure.

Angus Council HQ in Forfar. Image: Graham & Sibbald

“Local officers and staff will start to move into Angus House this week.

“A portable office structure will also be sited at West High Street as a base for estates staff and will be in place for some time.

“Front counter services remain available in Angus at Arbroath between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday, plus at West Bell Street in Dundee.

“We are looking at alternative options for front counter provision in Angus and we’ll provide an update should we be able to offer an additional location.

“Angus House in Forfar will provide our officers with a suitable, modern and safe environment to work in for the time being, and we are very grateful to Angus Council for assisting us at such short notice.”

Public ‘concerned’ as Forfar police move away from town centre

public consultation on the closure and relocation of Forfar Police Station ended last month.

A total of 117 responses were recorded.

Suzanne Smith, Tayside Division’s Support Superintendent, said respondents “mostly agreed” with plans to move from West High Street.

However, others raised concerns about police being away from the town centre.

She also confirmed that a move to William Wallace House would provide a “long-term and permanent location” for officers.

She said: “Angus House will be a suitable location for the local policing team in the interim.

“However, William Wallace House would be the best fit for our overall and longer-term requirements.

William Wallace House. Image: Google Street View

“It will also enable us to reinstate public counter services for Forfar, which isn’t currently possible at Angus House.”

Councillor Bill Duff, leader of Angus Council, said: “The success of our Agile programme means that we have space within Angus House.”

Angus House was put up for sale by the local authority earlier this month after the introduction of home and hybrid working left almost half of the building empty.

