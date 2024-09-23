Forfar police move into Angus Council HQ after closure of station

Police in Forfar will move into Angus Council’s headquarters after the closure of the town’s police station.

The station on West High Street closed earlier this month amid safety concerns for the building.

It has been affected by long-term structural issues and suffered significant storm damage in 2023.

Police Scotland has confirmed that officers will be temporarily based at Angus House from this week.

There will also be a portable office at West High Street as a base for estates staff.

Discussions are underway with the council for police to permanently move to William Wallace House in Orchardbank Business Park.

Forfar Police to move to Angus House after ‘health and safety concerns’ close station

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Angus, said: “I would like to first thank local officers, staff plus the local community for their understanding over the last week.

“When we opened public consultation in July on our proposal to relocate, our intention was to remain at West High Street until a decision was approved and a new location was ready.

“However, the health and safety of our officers and staff is a top priority, and unfortunately a compliance concern arose which necessitated the difficult decision to close the building.

“We have kept local stakeholders informed and we are pleased that Angus Council has invited us to share part of their building at Angus House in Orchardbank Business Park, which we will be able to use as an interim measure.

“Local officers and staff will start to move into Angus House this week.

“A portable office structure will also be sited at West High Street as a base for estates staff and will be in place for some time.

“Front counter services remain available in Angus at Arbroath between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday, plus at West Bell Street in Dundee.

“We are looking at alternative options for front counter provision in Angus and we’ll provide an update should we be able to offer an additional location.

“Angus House in Forfar will provide our officers with a suitable, modern and safe environment to work in for the time being, and we are very grateful to Angus Council for assisting us at such short notice.”

Public ‘concerned’ as Forfar police move away from town centre

A public consultation on the closure and relocation of Forfar Police Station ended last month.

A total of 117 responses were recorded.

Suzanne Smith, Tayside Division’s Support Superintendent, said respondents “mostly agreed” with plans to move from West High Street.

However, others raised concerns about police being away from the town centre.

She also confirmed that a move to William Wallace House would provide a “long-term and permanent location” for officers.

She said: “Angus House will be a suitable location for the local policing team in the interim.

“However, William Wallace House would be the best fit for our overall and longer-term requirements.

“It will also enable us to reinstate public counter services for Forfar, which isn’t currently possible at Angus House.”

Councillor Bill Duff, leader of Angus Council, said: “The success of our Agile programme means that we have space within Angus House.”

Angus House was put up for sale by the local authority earlier this month after the introduction of home and hybrid working left almost half of the building empty.