Home News Perth & Kinross

Busy Perth street closed after car bursts into flames near TK Maxx

Firefighters and ambulance staff were on the scene in Dunkeld Road.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Car fire at Dunkeld Road, Perth
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Stewart Coupar

A busy Perth street was closed on Monday after a car burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to Dunkeld Road, near TK Maxx, just after 11am after reports of the fire.

The car, a Jaguar F-Pace, was destroyed in the blaze.

Dunkeld Road was closed as a fire appliance from Perth tackled the fire.

Perth’s Dunkeld Road closed after fire

Officers from Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the blaze.

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 11.03am about a car on fire in Dunkeld Road in Perth.

“We sent one appliance from Perth and the fire was extinguished at 11.42am.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

