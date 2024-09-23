Busy Perth street closed after car bursts into flames near TK Maxx

A busy Perth street was closed on Monday after a car burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to Dunkeld Road, near TK Maxx, just after 11am after reports of the fire.

The car, a Jaguar F-Pace, was destroyed in the blaze.

Dunkeld Road was closed as a fire appliance from Perth tackled the fire.

Officers from Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

It is not thought anyone was injured in the blaze.

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 11.03am about a car on fire in Dunkeld Road in Perth.

“We sent one appliance from Perth and the fire was extinguished at 11.42am.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.