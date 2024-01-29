Pepe’s Piri Piri and Fireaway Pizza to open Dundee outlets

Two national takeaway chains are set to open in Dundee.

Pepe’s Piri Piri and Fireaway Pizza are planning to move into the former TSB bank on Albert Street in Stobswell.

Pepe’s, which specialises in grilled chicken, has stores throughout the UK, Ireland and Dubai – including Perth, Rosyth and Stirling.

Fireaway produces “fast-fired” pizzas cooked in a 400°C oven, and also has outlets across the country, including Dunfermline.

The takeaways would be the first from either chain in Dundee.

The TSB site, next to Boots, has been empty since the bank’s closure in 2016.

Pepe’s Piri Piri and Fireaway Pizza Dundee to employ about 20 people

A design statement submitted with plans to the council says the restaurants will employ about 20 people.

Pepe’s Piri Piri and Fireaway Pizza would operate between 11am and 11pm daily.

While an opening date has not been confirmed, the Pepe’s website says its Dundee outlet is “coming soon”.

Dundee City Council has already approved plans to convert the site into the takeaways but plans have now been lodged for signage to go up.

It comes after another takeaway chain, Black Rooster, opened its first Dundee outlet late last year.