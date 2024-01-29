Biting patient made bullet and blade threats, Stirling court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biting patient made bullet and blade threats, Stirling court hears

Glen McNicol assaulted health and police staff last year.

By Ciaran Shanks
Stirling court exterior
Stirling Sheriff Court

A police officer was left with a broken cheekbone following a violent outburst by a hospital patient.

Glen McNicol was left enraged after being informed of a failed drug-screening test, before police were called to move him to another unit.

Stirling Sheriff Court was told how McNicol lunged towards a nursing assistant and tried to bite his ear at Bellsdyke Hospital, a mental health service in Larbert.

McNicol had been subject to a compulsory treatment order at the hospital after being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

However, a doctor later determined that the 27-year-old was not currently suffering from any form of mental illness and was in control of his reactions.

Attacked hospital staff

Prosecutor James Moncrieff told the court how the incident occurred just after 9.30am on September 24 last year.

He said: “The accused was angry at the results of the test and ran towards the witnesses stating ‘I am f***ing getting out of here’.

“The accused charged towards them.

“One of the witnesses held onto the accused’s shoulders.

“The accused punched the witness, bursting his upper lip.

“He tried to bite the left ear of the witness but he managed to duck out of the way.”

McNicol was restrained and engaged in conversation for around 45 minutes.

Bullet and blade threats

Police were contacted in an effort to transport McNicol to another psychiatric unit and he became aggressive again.

Mr Moncrieff said: “The accused charged towards them and shoulder barged an officer and he was slammed against a wall.

“He punched him on the face bursting his lip.

“Officers took hold of the accused.

“The accused said ‘I will have a blade next time.

“I’ll put a bullet in your head.’”

The punched PC suffered a broken right cheekbone in the disturbance.

Appearing via video link, McNicol, a prisoner at HMP Low Moss around whom there are no ongoing mental illness concerns, pled guilty to the assaults and was jailed for 24 months by Sheriff Derek Hamilton.

