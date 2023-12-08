Black Rooster Dundee items to try and those to avoid PLUS interview with footballer turned franchisee Jordan Kirkpatrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Black Rooster Dundee items to try and those to avoid PLUS interview with footballer turned franchisee Jordan Kirkpatrick

Footballer turned franchisee Jordan Kirkpatrick shares what it's been like opening up Black Rooster Dundee, and food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner shares what menu items to try and which to avoid.

Jordan Kirkpatrick footballing franchisee has opened the Dundee branch of Black Rooster. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jordan Kirkpatrick footballing franchisee has opened the Dundee branch of Black Rooster. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Now open in Dundee, the Black Rooster talks a big game on spice.

Their “Peri Peri for the People” offering ranges from mild to hot and spicy, with something to cater to all tastes.

Former St Mirren and Hamilton midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick – who also played for Brechin City and Forfar Athletic – is the Dundee Black Rooster’s franchisee.

A selection of the items on offer at Black Rooster, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The empire is co-owned by former Darvel and current East Kilbride manager, Michael Kennedy.

Jordan qualified as a plumber in August, and didn’t know what route he would end up going down.

But he has thoroughly enjoyed the last few weeks getting the Black Rooster team ready to go.

Jordan feared Black Rooster ‘worst case scenario’

The Black Rooster’ s Dundee branch opened on Wednesday, and since has had plenty of customers popping in to taste their spicy offering.

“At 10 to 12, I was bricking it. Just worried that nobody knew about it,” Jordan says.

“Thinking about the worst case scenario, you know?” he laughs.

“But then when they started to come through the door, I got more relaxed.”

Owner Jordan Kirkpatrick tastes the spicy wings at Black Rooster Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jordan says he will be in the Black Rooster venue every day, for at least the next few weeks. He hopes the franchise will take off here the way it has elsewhere in Scotland.

“I love it down in Glasgow and I know how folk in Glasgow love it,” Jordan says.

“So it’s about making sure people in Dundee love the food. I hope they’ll have the same feeling we get when we go into the stores in Glasgow.”

So what can visitors to Black Rooster in Dundee expect?

“A warm vibe about the place,” Jordan answers immediately.

“It’s a fast food place but I want them to be able to sit in and enjoy it, enjoy the music and the atmosphere.”

The venue is lively, the place abuzz with locals all keen to try out the new offering.

The door is constantly swinging open with new customers bustling in.

With sleek grey and white décor, it’s pretty swanky for fast food. Colour me intrigued.

Black Rooster Dundee menu items to try

And what about the food at Black Rooster?

Jordan‘s favourite item on the menu is the chicken quesadilla.

“I’m a quesadilla guy,” he says, “I like the way it’s flat and condensed, because I’m a messy eater.

“The less mess I’ve got, the better. It’s less t-shirts to wash.”

At Black Rooster there are plenty of combinations to try and a range of spice options even for the spice wimps among us – I am naming no names.

The peri peri curly fries at Black Rooster, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

If coming to Black Rooster in Dundee, you should 100% try the peri curly fries (£3.30).

These are crunchy with that nice kick from the peri peri seasoning.

The chicken tortilla wrap (£6.50 on its own, or £9.80 with a drink and side) is a must order.

It’s a sizeable portion with huge chunks of chicken inside it so there’s great bang for your buck. If you go for the lemon flavour, there’s delicious seasoning coming through it.

The mozzarella sticks (£3.30) are another great option for sides, with great seasoning on the crust and perfectly gooey cheese on the inside.

5 x peri peri chicken wings at Black Rooster Dundee were epic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But peri peri chicken wings (£6.50) are the show stopper.

These are brilliant – spicy, crispy and juicy all in one.

The chicken is juicy on the inside with heaps of flavour gushing out, while there is also a crisp herb coating to add some bite.

Paired with a generous helping of their mouth-watering sauce, you couldn’t not get the wings when you visit Black Rooster Dundee.

Black Rooster Dundee menu items to avoid 

If you’re going to visit Black Rooster in Dundee, there are a few menu items you might want to avoid.

The mac and cheese bites (£3.30) aren’t the tastiest but they are very filling. The cheese tastes quite artificial and there isn’t as much flavour to them.

Lemon and herb tortilla wrap and the mac and cheese bites at Black Rooster Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Although it is Jordan’s favourite, the chicken quesadilla (£6.50 on its own) didn’t do it for me.

The inside (diced chicken, cheese and salsa) was slightly mushy and the flavours weren’t that distinguishable.

More from Food & Drink

Ryan Wallace stands in front of the bar at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Tap dancing to table service: Dean Park Hotel restaurant manager says 'entertaining' is key…
Dean Banks' new restaurant Dune serves up an octopus hot dog.
First Taste: What did I think of the octopus hot dog and caviar waffle…
4
Sacred Grounds co-founders Kathryn Baker and Jamie Simpson.
Arbroath coffee obsessives Sacred Grounds still full of beans after 8 years in the…
Aerial shot of a Chicken roast dinner with brussels sprouts
Meet the family butcher that's been providing Dundee families with Christmas turkeys for over…
Here are some of the fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus. Image: The West House.
5 fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus
Carol Anne Key smiles beyond the camera, stood in front of the doorway at the Red House Hotel.
Front of house hero Carol-Anne celebrates 30 years working for family business The Red…
Food from the Bridgeview Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview…
For this week's drive-thru review, food journalist Joanna Bremner and reporter Poppy Watson tested out the offering at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld.
Drive-Thru review: What did we think of our breakfast at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld?
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth this festive season?
2
TV presenter Nick Kwek outside the takeaway his parents ran when he was growing up in Fife.
TV presenter Nick Kwek's passion for food began in his parents' St Monans takeaway

Conversation