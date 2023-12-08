Fife pervert told he is ‘danger to women’ as he is jailed for public solo sex acts

A man caught by children pleasuring himself on a bus, who also masturbated for 25 minutes in front of prisoner escort staff, has been jailed and told his behaviour presents a danger to young women.

David Cotton performed the first sex act during a journey between Lochgelly and Lochore on July 15 this year.

A 13-year-old and her two friends were on the top deck of the bus, sending pictures on Snapchat.

They were shocked to spot Cotton in one of their snaps, with his hand down his trousers.

His actions became more blatant as the journey continued.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously the girl then took a photograph of Cotton masturbating and she and her friends left the bus and alerted the driver.

She also contacted her mother.

‘Danger to women’

On July 17, while being escorted to Perth Prison in a van, Cotton repeated his lewd public actions for about 25 minutes in front of a shocked prisoner escort staff member.

He appeared in court on Thursday by video link to prison having admitted his crimes at an earlier hearing.

Cotton, of Lochore, pled guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to the 13-year-old child and thereafter performing a solo sex act.

He also admitted intentionally engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a prison escort staff member.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Cotton a victim impact statement from his second victim shows the psychological harm his conduct has had on her.

The sheriff said: “It appears to me your conduct presents a danger to women and young women in particular”.

Sheriff Duff jailed him for an extended sentence of two years in prison, backdated to July 17 when he was remanded followed by one year on licence in the community.

She also imposed a further eight-month jail sentence for a breach of a curfew order, to be served consecutively to the two-year sentence.

Cotton was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Drunk on bus

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Cotton accepts responsibility for the offences but can provide little or no explanation.

In reference to his background report, the solicitor said the most predominant potential explanation is his mental health struggles at the time.

Ms Allan said in relation to the offence on the bus he was under the influence of alcohol, though she made clear he understands his behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

