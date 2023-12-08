Fife pervert told he is ‘danger to women’ as he is jailed for public solo sex acts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pervert told he is ‘danger to women’ as he is jailed for public solo sex acts

David Cotton pleasured himself on a bus in front of children and, for 25 minutes, in front of a prisoner escort.

By Jamie McKenzie
Cotton appeared by videolink from Perth Prison and was branded a 'danger to women'.
Cotton appeared by videolink from Perth Prison and was branded a 'danger to women'.

A man caught by children pleasuring himself on a bus, who also masturbated for 25 minutes in front of prisoner escort staff, has been jailed and told his behaviour presents a danger to young women.

David Cotton performed the first sex act during a journey between Lochgelly and Lochore on July 15 this year.

A 13-year-old and her two friends were on the top deck of the bus, sending pictures on Snapchat.

They were shocked to spot Cotton in one of their snaps, with his hand down his trousers.

His actions became more blatant as the journey continued.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously the girl then took a photograph of Cotton masturbating and she and her friends left the bus and alerted the driver.

She also contacted her mother.

‘Danger to women’

On July 17, while being escorted to Perth Prison in a van, Cotton repeated his lewd public actions for about 25 minutes in front of a shocked prisoner escort staff member.

He appeared in court on Thursday by video link to prison having admitted his crimes at an earlier hearing.

Cotton, of Lochore, pled guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to the 13-year-old child and thereafter performing a solo sex act.

He also admitted intentionally engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a prison escort staff member.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Cotton a victim impact statement from his second victim shows the psychological harm his conduct has had on her.

The sheriff said: “It appears to me your conduct presents a danger to women and young women in particular”.

Sheriff Duff jailed him for an extended sentence of two years in prison, backdated to July 17 when he was remanded followed by one year on licence in the community.

She also imposed a further eight-month jail sentence for a breach of a curfew order, to be served consecutively to the two-year sentence.

Cotton was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Drunk on bus

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Cotton accepts responsibility for the offences but can provide little or no explanation.

In reference to his background report, the solicitor said the most predominant potential explanation is his mental health struggles at the time.

Ms Allan said in relation to the offence on the bus he was under the influence of alcohol, though she made clear he understands his behaviour was wholly unacceptable.

