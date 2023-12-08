End of the line for Pitlochry station’s Victorian footbridge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
End of the line for Pitlochry station's Victorian footbridge?

Network Rail wants to replace the A-listed bridge at Pitlochry railway station with a wheelchair-accessible crossing

By Morag Lindsay
Pitlochry Railway Station.
Pitlochry railway station, and its bridge, are A-listed. Image: Sally Spaven.

A much-loved Victorian footbridge at Pitlochry railway station looks set to be dismantled and re-erected elsewhere.

Network Rail says it needs to move the A-listed crossing to make way for a wheelchair-accessible replacement.

The plans have angered some locals, who say it will wreck the charm of the tourist town’s award-winning railway station.

But councillors will be asked to agree to the rail operator’s plans when they meet next week.

Pitlochry Station's blue and white iron pedestrian footbridge.
The campaign to save the grade-A listed Pitlochry Railway Station bridge has not swayed council planners. Image: Sally Spaven.

A report to Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee says Network Rail considered five alternative proposals.

There included a new underpass, served by lifts and ramps at either side, modifying the existing bridge and building the replacement crossing north of the signal box and west of the existing footbridge.

However, none were deemed suitable.

And now Network Rail says it has no option but to remove the bridge.,

The report says: “Network Rail have indicated that it is their intention to carefully dismantle the bridge, with a view of having it removed and made available for re-use off site.

“However a final destination has yet to be determined.”

Black and white photo of Pitlochry railway station and bridge in Victorian times
The Pitlochry Station footbridge dates back to the railway’s Victorian heyday.

It goes on: “The existing footbridge would remain, until such time as a contract for replacement bridge (and the dismantling of the existing) has been signed.”

26 objections to Pitlochry station plans

Councillors will be told the Pitlochry scheme is part of a wider project to make the Highland Mainline more accessible to people with disabilities.

Similar works are planned for the stations at Aviemore, Kingussie and Nairn – all of which are also listed buildings.

The report says: “The proposal will assist in making this part of Scotland’s rail network transport more available for everyone, which in turn will offer significant community benefits to both the local and wider community of the area.”

artist impression of Pitlochry Railway Station's planned new bridge
The plan is to make Pitlochry Railway Station more accessible. Image: Network Rail.

Historic Environment Scotland was quizzed on the Pitlochry proposals

The agency says the existing bridge has architectural merit – but it accepts the
justification for replacing it.

It also acknowledges that Network Rail has changed the design to make it more suitable for its surroundings.

Perth and Kinross Council received 26 objections from the public, most relating to the impact on the station’s listed buildings.

Speaking to The Courier earlier this year, campaigner Sally Spaven said the proposed new crossing was “a monstrosity”.

Kate Howie and Sally Spaven, and the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.
Kate Howie and Sally Spaven wanted to save the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station. Image: Kate Howie/Sally Spaven

“If you take away the footbridge you are destroying the ambience of the station,” she said.

Fellow objector Kate Howie, convenor of the Pitlochry Station Liaison Group and treasurer of the Highland Mainline Community Partnership, was among those who suggested siting the new bridge further long the platform.

Pitlochry Railway Station dates back to 1863 and has a grade-A listing throughout.

In 2014 it won a National Railway Heritage Award, a Royal Horticultural Society Award and best station at the ACORP awards.

In 2019 it was named best medium station in the Rail Awards and was highly commended in the same category the following year.

