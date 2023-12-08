Man, 18, arrested over ‘drugs offences’ after police descend on Dundee flats

A teenager has been arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences after police descended on a block of flats in Dundee.

Officers were called to Auchinblae Place in the Brackens area at around 11.20pm on Thursday due to “concern for a person”.

A visible police presence has remained on the street overnight, with officers positioned outside a door at the block.

One resident told The Courier that police flooded into the block on Thursday night.

She said: “The police came in just before midnight.

“There was a load of them, I thought there were maybe 10 officers at one point.

“They’ve been here overnight but I’ve no idea what has happened.

“I saw officers changing shifts earlier on Friday.”

Another woman who lives on the street said: “I looked out around midnight but the police have been at that block on a number of occasions.”

Police remained in the close on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Auchinblae Place in Dundee around 11.20pm on Thursday, following a report of concern for a person.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences and inquiries are ongoing.”