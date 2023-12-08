Man, 18, arrested over ‘drugs offences’ after police descend on Dundee flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 18, arrested over ‘drugs offences’ after police descend on Dundee flats

Officers have remained at the scene overnight.

By James Simpson
Police outside a block of flats on Auchinblae Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police outside a block of flats on Auchinblae Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A teenager has been arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences after police descended on a block of flats in Dundee.

Officers were called to Auchinblae Place in the Brackens area at around 11.20pm on Thursday due to “concern for a person”.

A visible police presence has remained on the street overnight, with officers positioned outside a door at the block.

One resident told The Courier that police flooded into the block on Thursday night.

Auchinblae Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

She said: “The police came in just before midnight.

“There was a load of them, I thought there were maybe 10 officers at one point.

“They’ve been here overnight but I’ve no idea what has happened.

“I saw officers changing shifts earlier on Friday.”

Another woman who lives on the street said: “I looked out around midnight but the police have been at that block on a number of occasions.”

Officers at the flats on Friday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police remained in the close on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Auchinblae Place in Dundee around 11.20pm on Thursday, following a report of concern for a person.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with drugs offences and inquiries are ongoing.”

