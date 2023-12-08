Domestic abuser who stole Dundee partner’s dead dog’s ashes is sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Domestic abuser who stole Dundee partner’s dead dog’s ashes is sentenced

Douglas Giblin spent years tormenting his partner, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Gordon Currie
Douglas Giblin.
Douglas Giblin.

A domestic abuser who stole an urn full of ashes from his victim during a bullying campaign has been banned from contacting her for two years.

Douglas Giblin took the dog’s ashes during harassment spanning four years.

Jealous Giblin, 57, took over his partially blind partner’s social media accounts to pose as her and stole her special glasses so she was unable to see.

He also downloaded the Scrabble word game app in a bizarre bid to contact her after she cut off other channels of communication in a bid to end the bullying.

Repeated abuse

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Giblin would regularly buy gifts for the woman, including curtains, and would then demand she hand them back if he was unhappy with her.

Giblin, of Hill Road, Ballingry, admitted a revenge porn charge after threatening to disclose a naked image of the woman to her parents on July 24 2017.

He also admitted stalking her by turning up at her work, following her and staring at her between July 25 2017 and November 1 2018, and between July 1 and August 30 2021.

Finally, he admitted engaging in a course of domestic bullying between April 1 2019 and July 24 2021 and it was during this period that he took the urn containing her dog’s ashes.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a two-year non-harassment order and placed Giblin under social work supervision for the same period as an alternative to custody.

He was ordered to attend the Caledonian Programme for domestic abusers.

Ashes and Scrabble

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “He would question why she had male friends.

“This continued throughout the relationship.

“She would check her social media and text messages and he would ask about them.

“The relationship continued to be on and off.”

Ms Mannion said: “He would stare at her from his vehicle.

“He told her things he could only know if he was watching her address.

“The accused would often buy gifts and if they fell out he would demand the items back.

“On one occasion he took an urn containing her former pet dog’s ashes and he refused to return this.

“She didn’t want her children to find out the dog’s ashes had gone.

“She contacted him to demand them back and they were eventually returned.

“She would play Scrabble through an online app.

“He became aware of that and downloaded the app to try and make contact with her.

“She blocked him on Scrabble.”

Holiday threat

Ms Mannion said Giblin would approach males if they spoke to the woman while they were out and he regularly accused her of lying and cheating on him.

“At one stage, the accused refused to allow her to leave and took her glasses, knowing she couldn’t see without them – being totally blind in one eye and having limited vision in the other.

“She managed to open a window and began to shout for help.

“He pulled her in and closed the window.

“He then returned her glasses and apologised.”

The prosecutor told the court the woman, who cannot be named, had arranged a holiday in Gran Canaria with her father and Giblin had found out about it.

The court was told he threatened to meet them at the airport and she spent the remainder of the holiday in fear her abuser would turn up at their hotel.

Ms Mannion said Giblin did not follow through on his threat but he later deliberately poured lemonade on her carpet as the abuse continued until July 2021.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cotton appeared by videolink from Perth Prison and was branded a 'danger to women'.
Fife pervert told he is 'danger to women' as he is jailed for public…
Kelly Debruijn allowed a child to fall from a window in Dunfermline.
Unsupervised child fell from first floor Fife window while woman 'chatted online'
Brian Cocker.
Perth paedophile who fitted spy cam to woman's clothes spared jail
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Holed-up in a Dundee hotel and a weighty case
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Perth domestic offender Picture shows; Drew Davidson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/12/2023
Fife abuser banned from forming new relationships without permission
Ronald Graham was sentenced in Dundee.
Angus school IT technician on Register for having thousands of abuse images
Currie lied to potato farmers in Fife that he was legally allowed to provide them with workers. Image: DC Thomson.
Farm labourer acted as illegal gangmaster in Fife
Thomas Douglas
Fife boyfriend-from-hell battered partner 24 hours after she collected him from prison
Rachel Barnes jumped in to Loch Faskally.
Drink-drive former Gogglebox researcher plunged into Perthshire loch to escape paramedics
Elizabeth Kinnaird at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife shop worker lost job and ruined friendship after stealing £6k and scratch cards