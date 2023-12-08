Perth air ambulance charity finds £1,462 foreign coin in collecting tin

Most charities will be disappointed when they find a foreign coin in a collection can.

But the crew at Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) received an early Christmas present when theirs turned out to be worth £1,462.

The 2015 American Gold Buffalo 50-dollar coin languished among other foreign rejects from the Perth-based charity’s coin counting machine for several weeks.

It was only when it was sent as part of an overseas collection to be exchanged for Sterling that its true value was revealed.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance community fundraising manager Kate Loades said the team couldn’t believe their luck.

“We have hundreds of collection cans distributed throughout Scotland,” she said.

“These are all emptied and counted, with any foreign, out-of-date or misshapen coins gathered in a box.

“When we have enough foreign coinage, it is sent for conversion to Sterling for our funds.”

Coin could have come from anywhere

The process means the charity has no way of knowing which collection can the one-ounce Gold Buffalo coin came from – or if the donor understood its worth.

“It could have been donated anywhere in Scotland,” said Kate.

“All we know is that we’re hugely grateful to whatever kind person parted with their US coin to support the work of SCAA.

“Their generosity helps us to respond to critical injury and illness wherever we’re needed in Scotland.”

Last year alone, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance raised nearly £26,000 through its collection cans.

The service is based at Perth Airport.

It has dealt with 5,358 callouts since it launched in 2013. And it relies on donations to continue its life-saving work.