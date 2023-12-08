Perth air ambulance charity finds £1,462 foreign coin in collecting tin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth air ambulance charity finds £1,462 foreign coin in collecting tin

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance team have no idea if the donor knew the gold coin's worth

By Morag Lindsay
Gold Buffalo $50 coin
The Gold Buffalo coin lay around with other foreign objects for weeks. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.

Most charities will be disappointed when they find a foreign coin in a collection can.

But the crew at Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) received an early Christmas present when theirs turned out to be worth £1,462.

The 2015 American Gold Buffalo 50-dollar coin languished among other foreign rejects from the Perth-based charity’s coin counting machine for several weeks.

It was only when it was sent as part of an overseas collection to be exchanged for Sterling that its true value was revealed.

Rear of gold buffalo $50 coin showing a buffalo
The other side of the coin. Image: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance community fundraising manager Kate Loades said the team couldn’t believe their luck.

“We have hundreds of collection cans distributed throughout Scotland,” she said.

“These are all emptied and counted, with any foreign, out-of-date or misshapen coins gathered in a box.

“When we have enough foreign coinage, it is sent for conversion to Sterling for our funds.”

Coin could have come from anywhere

The process means the charity has no way of knowing which collection can the one-ounce Gold Buffalo coin came from – or if the donor understood its worth.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance helicopter in the air
The charity relies on donations, large and small. Image: Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

“It could have been donated anywhere in Scotland,” said Kate.

“All we know is that we’re hugely grateful to whatever kind person parted with their US coin to support the work of SCAA.

“Their generosity helps us to respond to critical injury and illness wherever we’re needed in Scotland.”

Last year alone, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance raised nearly £26,000 through its collection cans.

The service is based at Perth Airport.

It has dealt with 5,358 callouts since it launched in 2013. And it relies on donations to continue its life-saving work.

