Alcohol, vapes and cigarettes stolen in raid on Glenrothes shop

Alcohol, vapes and cigarettes worth £700 have been stolen during a raid on a Glenrothes shop.

Thieves broke into David’s Kitchen – which is attached to the Spar store – on Caskieberran Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The store was targeted while staff were working in the kitchen area at the back of the premises – but they were unaware of what was going on.

More than £1,000 worth of damage was also caused during the break-in.

Thieves smash door and window in Glenrothes shop break-in

Sam Kierszten, who works at David’s Kitchen, said: “The thieves smashed a glass door and a window and got into the shop.

“We have staff who work in the kitchen at the back of the building preparing ready meals for our catering business, but due to a variety of reasons, including soundproofing and big, industrial fans, they didn’t hear anything.”

Sam says CCTV images recorded by the store appeared to show two young males breaking in.

She said: “They caused more than £1,000 worth of damage during the break-in and then took alcohol, cigarettes and vapes valued at around £700.

“The booze is mostly bottles of whiskey like Jack Daniel’s and Southern Comfort.

Break-in leaves ‘real mess’ at David’s Kitchen

“CCTV shows them smashing the glass then forcing themselves through and making straight for the till area where those goods are kept.

“We think they might have been in earlier in the day to get the lie of the land.

“They have made a real mess. It’s obviously not an ideal time of year for this to have happened to us.”

In an appeal on social media, Police Scotland said: “About 1.05am on December 5, alcohol and vapes were stolen from David’s Kitchen, Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes.

“Two males were seen running over the footbridge into the Caskieberran area.

“Any person with information is asked to contact police quoting reference PS-20231205-0128.”