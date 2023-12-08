Alcohol, vapes and cigarettes stolen in raid on Glenrothes shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alcohol, vapes and cigarettes stolen in raid on Glenrothes shop

Thieves targeted David's Kitchen in the early hours of Tuesday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Glenrothes break in
David's Kitchen, Glenrothes, Image: Google Maps

Alcohol, vapes and cigarettes worth £700 have been stolen during a raid on a Glenrothes shop.

Thieves broke into David’s Kitchen – which is attached to the Spar store – on Caskieberran Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

The store was targeted while staff were working in the kitchen area at the back of the premises – but they were unaware of what was going on.

More than £1,000 worth of damage was also caused during the break-in.

Thieves smash door and window in Glenrothes shop break-in

Sam Kierszten, who works at David’s Kitchen, said: “The thieves smashed a glass door and a window and got into the shop.

“We have staff who work in the kitchen at the back of the building preparing ready meals for our catering business, but due to a variety of reasons, including soundproofing and big, industrial fans, they didn’t hear anything.”

Sam says CCTV images recorded by the store appeared to show two young males breaking in.

She said: “They caused more than £1,000 worth of damage during the break-in and then took alcohol, cigarettes and vapes valued at around £700.

“The booze is mostly bottles of whiskey like Jack Daniel’s and Southern Comfort.

Break-in leaves ‘real mess’ at David’s Kitchen

“CCTV shows them smashing the glass then forcing themselves through and making straight for the till area where those goods are kept.

“We think they might have been in earlier in the day to get the lie of the land.

“They have made a real mess. It’s obviously not an ideal time of year for this to have happened to us.”

In an appeal on social media, Police Scotland said: “About 1.05am on December 5, alcohol and vapes were stolen from David’s Kitchen, Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes.

“Two males were seen running over the footbridge into the Caskieberran area.

“Any person with information is asked to contact police quoting reference PS-20231205-0128.”

