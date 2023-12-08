Dundee charity forced to close community café as cost-of-living crisis bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee charity forced to close community café as cost-of-living crisis bites

The Roundhouse Community Café in Whitfield will shut its doors for good on Friday December 15. 

By Laura Devlin
Image: The Roundhouse community café and kitchen.
Image: The Roundhouse community café and kitchen.

A Dundee charity has been forced to close its community café as the cost-of-living crisis hits business.

The Roundhouse Community Café in Whitfield will shut its doors for good on Friday December 15.

Run by charity Signpost International as an extension of The Roundhouse Community Kitchen, the café first opened in November 2021 and aimed to combat food waste in the city.

But a lack of passing footfall, coupled with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, has forced the Lothian Crescent establishment to shut up shop.

Food Project Coordinator Louise Barclay-Fraser said she was sad to see the café closing but unfortunately it’s no longer sustainable.

She said: “The café was originally started to fight food waste.

The inside of the café space. Supplied by The Roundhouse community café and kitchen.

“We have a project here (at the charity) that takes waste from local farms and shops and we turn it into meals to put out to foodbanks and churches etc.

“So the café was an offshoot of that and we wanted people to come and use it – we are putting out healthy food.

“But the cost-of-living crisis is really affecting people now, it’s a major factor behind why we are closing our doors.

“It’s not even breaking even. We were not looking to make a profit but we didn’t want to make a loss either.

“We are really sad the café is closing because it’s a lovely, really welcoming place.”

Former Lord Provost Ian Borthwick opened the cafe with a ribbon cutting in 2021. He is pictured with volunteer Sandra Tambini. Image: DC Thomson.

Although the Roundhouse café is shutting its doors to the public, the charity will continue to use the space for gatherings, and social events for the local community.

“We are still using the café as a learning resource for the schools, there are cooking classes for example,” said Louise.

“And there is a hub of children who are autistic who come over every Friday afternoon to use the café and have some cake and juice.

“So we are still using the space.”

