Black Rooster: Ex-Scottish Premiership footballer revealed as Dundee franchisee

A former Scottish Premiership footballer – who made his debut against Dundee – has been revealed as the franchisee for a new chicken restaurant in the city.

Former St Mirren and Hamilton midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick, who also had two stints playing in Angus, will be at the helm of the new Black Rooster Peri Peri outlet.

The restaurant chain, co-owned by former Davel and current East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy, teased its plans for a Dundee branch on Thursday.

The restaurant, which will have both sit-in and takeaway options, will be located in the former Freddy’s outlet near Aldi on Arbroath Road and is set to open in December.

Scotland U/19 cap Kirkpatrick started his career with Hamilton, making his senior debut against the Dark Blues at Dens Park in a Championship game in 2008.

He then played several times in the Premiership for the Accies and spent time on loan with Brechin.

He later appeared in the top flight for St Mirren, also turning out for the likes of Dumbarton and Alloa.

The 31-year-old spent more time on Tayside when playing for Forfar in 2019/20 before joining Ayrshire side Darvel, where he played under Kennedy.

Kirkpatrick famously scored the goal that helped Darvel beat Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup tie earlier this year.

He now plays for League 2 side Stenhousemuir.

Black Rooster co-owner Kevin Bell said: “We are thrilled to bring Black Rooster’s beloved peri chicken to the City of Discovery, marking a new chapter in our journey.

“Black Rooster was born in Glasgow, so our expansion to Dundee is a natural progression in expanding our footprint across Scotland as we continue with our mission of bringing people and communities together with real good food, for real good people, with real good times firmly at the heart of everything we do.

“We are particularly excited to have Jordan as our franchisee for our new Dundee store.

“Jordan embodies our core values of passion for food and a commitment to creating a welcoming space for everyone.

“We believe in the formula that good food plus good people equals good times, and Jordan and his team will undoubtedly contribute to the warm and inviting atmosphere we aim to provide.

“Our Dundee store is not just a new location; it’s an extension of our commitment to bringing people and communities together through the power of real good food.

“We look forward to becoming a part of Dundee’s vibrant community and creating memorable moments with our peri chicken.”