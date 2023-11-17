Black Rooster: Ex-Scottish Premiership footballer revealed as Dundee franchisee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Rooster: Ex-Scottish Premiership footballer revealed as Dundee franchisee

The branch is set to open on Arbroath Road in Dundee next month.

By Chloe Burrell
Black Rooster Peri Peri is set to open next month in the former Freddy's outlet on Arbroath Road.
Black Rooster is set to open on Arbroath Road next month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former Scottish Premiership footballer – who made his debut against Dundee – has been revealed as the franchisee for a new chicken restaurant in the city.

Former St Mirren and Hamilton midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick, who also had two stints playing in Angus, will be at the helm of the new Black Rooster Peri Peri outlet.

The restaurant chain, co-owned by former Davel and current East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy, teased its plans for a Dundee branch on Thursday.

The restaurant, which will have both sit-in and takeaway options, will be located in the former Freddy’s outlet near Aldi on Arbroath Road and is set to open in December.

Scottish football player Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Jordan Kirkpatrick has been revealed as the franchisee for Black Rooster in Dundee. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Signs in the window of the unit set to be Black Rooster hiring for staff on Arbroath Road.
The unit is still empty but there are signs in the window hiring for staff. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Scotland U/19 cap Kirkpatrick started his career with Hamilton, making his senior debut against the Dark Blues at Dens Park in a Championship game in 2008.

He then played several times in the Premiership for the Accies and spent time on loan with Brechin.

He later appeared in the top flight for St Mirren, also turning out for the likes of Dumbarton and Alloa.

The 31-year-old spent more time on Tayside when playing for Forfar in 2019/20 before joining Ayrshire side Darvel, where he played under Kennedy.

Kirkpatrick famously scored the goal that helped Darvel beat Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup tie earlier this year.

He now plays for League 2 side Stenhousemuir.

Black Rooster co-owner Kevin Bell said: “We are thrilled to bring Black Rooster’s beloved peri chicken to the City of Discovery, marking a new chapter in our journey.

“Black Rooster was born in Glasgow, so our expansion to Dundee is a natural progression in expanding our footprint across Scotland as we continue with our mission of bringing people and communities together with real good food, for real good people, with real good times firmly at the heart of everything we do.

“We are particularly excited to have Jordan as our franchisee for our new Dundee store.

Jordan Kirkpatrick ’embodies core values’ of Black Rooster ahead of Dundee opening

“Jordan embodies our core values of passion for food and a commitment to creating a welcoming space for everyone.

“We believe in the formula that good food plus good people equals good times, and Jordan and his team will undoubtedly contribute to the warm and inviting atmosphere we aim to provide.

“Our Dundee store is not just a new location; it’s an extension of our commitment to bringing people and communities together through the power of real good food.

“We look forward to becoming a part of Dundee’s vibrant community and creating memorable moments with our peri chicken.”

