Black Rooster restaurant chain owned by football boss eyes Dundee move

A restaurant chain owned by a Scottish football manager has hinted it is set to move into Dundee.

Black Rooster Peri Peri has teased fans on social media with a picture of a worker standing near Discovery Point.

The brand already has 18 outlets in Scotland, including in Dunfermline, but a Dundee restaurant would be its first in Tayside.

The chain, which started in Glasgow in 2017, is co-owned by Mick Kennedy – manager of East Kilbride FC – who famously led Darvel to a win over Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup tie earlier this year.

Black Rooster ‘landing next in Dundee’

A post on the Black Rooster page on X said: “Cluckers, we’re on our way.

“Can you guess where Black Rooster is landing next?”

No further details have been revealed.

Earlier this month, Kennedy revealed how the concept for Black Rooster had come about.

He told the Glasgo Podcast he had considered buying a Pepe’s restaurant with business partner Kevin Bell, but the pair decided they would go it alone and launched their own chicken shop brand.

Some fans of the chain, which is run as a franchise model, claim it is better than peri-peri rival Nando’s.

Black Rooster has been contacted for comment.

Last month, another well-known football name – former Dundee United defender John Souttar – opened a coffee shop in Broughty Ferry with Brechin player Euan Spark.