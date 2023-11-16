Black Rooster restaurant chain owned by football boss eyes Dundee move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Black Rooster restaurant chain owned by football boss eyes Dundee move

The peri-peri chicken brand has 18 restaurants across Scotland.

By Chloe Burrell
A staff member of Black Rooster Peri Peri standing across from Discovery Point in Dundee.
Black Rooster has hinted it is coming to Dundee. Image: Black Rooster Peri Peri/X

A restaurant chain owned by a Scottish football manager has hinted it is set to move into Dundee.

Black Rooster Peri Peri has teased fans on social media with a picture of a worker standing near Discovery Point.

The brand already has 18 outlets in Scotland, including in Dunfermline, but a Dundee restaurant would be its first in Tayside.

The chain, which started in Glasgow in 2017, is co-owned by Mick Kennedy – manager of East Kilbride FC – who famously led Darvel to a win over Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup tie earlier this year.

Black Rooster ‘landing next in Dundee’

A post on the Black Rooster page on X said: “Cluckers, we’re on our way.

“Can you guess where Black Rooster is landing next?”

No further details have been revealed.

Earlier this month, Kennedy revealed how the concept for Black Rooster had come about.

Mick Kennedy during his time at Darvel. Image: SNS

He told the Glasgo Podcast he had considered buying a Pepe’s restaurant with business partner Kevin Bell, but the pair decided they would go it alone and launched their own chicken shop brand.

Some fans of the chain, which is run as a franchise model, claim it is better than peri-peri rival Nando’s.

Black Rooster has been contacted for comment.

Last month, another well-known football name – former Dundee United defender John Souttar – opened a coffee shop in Broughty Ferry with Brechin player Euan Spark.

